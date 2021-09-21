BANGKOK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Young people are not only willing to drastically change their lifestyle in order to save the planet. They also see themselves as sustainable advocates and leaders towards a more sustainable future, according to a new global study from Electrolux revealing the thoughts of almost 14,000 young people around the world including Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APAC & MEA) region.



Young people across Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region trust in themselves to lead the change towards a sustainable future



As part of Electrolux vision and bold 2030 targets for a better and more sustainable living, the company has conducted a large study set out to examine young people’s views on sustainable living now and in the future. The study finds 4,532 young people across APAC & MEA mainly trust in themselves (30%), scientists (21%), and influencers (21%) to lead the change towards a sustainable future, while only one out of ten believe adults will take on the responsibility. Majority (49%) also believe young people will actually solve the climate crisis.

Based on the results from the study, Electrolux has invited young people to work together with the company’s Innovation hub, a dedicated research and design team with a mission to accelerate sustainable change, and some of the most influential change-makers of today to explore possible solutions for better living. Insights from the survey and the sessions with the change-maker team will then be used by Electrolux in its strive to create new innovations.

The study shows that young people in Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and Israel highlight different challenges depending on where they live, but they share a belief in the benefits of technology and renewable energy. They also have a higher concern (39%) towards pandemics and (38%) air pollution. Nearly half (45%) limit their consumption of plastics. Many of them want a more comfortable life, while have less anxiety towards global sustainability threats in general.

The keys to sustainable living – according to APAC & MEA youth

Education about sustainability issues (72%) and green innovations (71%) are stated as the most important solutions in order to transition to a more sustainable society, according to the study. When it comes to their future homes, young people focus on sustainable solutions for food, water, and energy, which is more important to them than smart features without a clear sustainability aspect.

They are also willing to invest time and energy in food, and would prefer to produce their own food and spend time on plant-based cooking rather than having time-efficient solutions like ready-to-eat meals or not cooking at all.

“We believe there’s a big opportunity in combining different perspectives in order to shape a better future. That’s why we want to involve young minds already today, as the actions we take today will define the future. As the study shows, young people have a very determinant and proactive mindset when it comes to sustainability, it’s their future at stake and they want to be part, or actually take lead, in creating solutions“, says Tove Chevalley, Director at Electrolux Innovation Hub.

About the 2030 targets

The study is part of realizing Electrolux vision and bold 2030 targets for a better and more sustainable living. Focusing on better eating, better garment care, better home environment, and better company, the targets widen the scope of Electrolux commitment to sustainability. It enables the company to contribute in a more meaningful way in bringing solutions to global challenges.

APAC & MEA selected findings:

The future of food and cooking

The most important things young people want to do in their future home is to produce their own food (30%), cook tasty plant-based food (30%) and compost or recycle all food waste (34%) and cook tasty plant-based food (29%). Only 14% want to eat ready meals instead of cooking themselves, 13% believe they will eat lab produced meat, 9% that they will eat protein based on insects and only 11% believe they won’t have to cook at all in the future.

The future of clothes and clothing care

In terms of future sustainable clothing habits, young people most commonly pointed to investing in high-quality clothes (65%) and taking care of and repairing their clothes to make them last longer (61%). 29% believe they will be wearing virtual clothes by 2030 and 28% sees renting their clothes would be a sustainable behavior practiced in 2030.

The future of well-being at home



When it comes to young people’s view well-being at their future home, they see smart systems mainly as a tool to provide advice and support in their daily lives. They want it to give health advice (35%), dietary advice (34%), exercise routines (33%), as well as guidelines and recommendations for a sustainable life (32%). They also see its role in protecting from outside toxins (36%).

About the study

The study was conducted by analysis firm United Minds on behalf of Electrolux, including a quantitative survey as well as in-depth interviews. The quantitative digital survey was conducted amongst 15–20-year-olds in 13 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, France, Germany, Israel, Poland, Sweden, Thailand, UK, USA, Vietnam) including 1000 respondents in each market (a total of 13 886 respondents). Respondents were provided by the survey panelists provider CINT. 17 in depth-interviews were performed amongst 15–20-year-olds including all 13 markets. Data collection took place between the 19th of February-16th of March 2021.

