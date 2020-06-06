“‘Your opinion matters’: Bianca Gonzalez recounts learnings from hosting ‘YSpeak'”

Bianca Gonzalez on the debate show ‘YSpeak’ alongside Karen Davila and Ryan Agoncillo.
To the younger generation, I’d like to tell you a little about YSpeak. It was a youth-oriented debate show that launched in 2003 and was on air for 7 years. I remember being 21 years old, thinking, “How the hell am I supposed to share my opinion alongside Karen Davila and Ryan Agoncillo??”—then already an esteemed journalist and TV host respectively—and, “Who the hell is going to care what I have to say?” As an “ate” to the younger generation, allow me to share a few things I learned from my YSpeak journey: 1. Your opinion matters. Whether you have 10,000 followers or active ka lang sa barkada chat groups, your opinion holds weight. At the end of each YSpeak taping, kahit grabe kaba kong mag-share ng opinyon, I realized that the more I practiced forming my own opinion, the more I discovered, “Ah, ito pala ang values, beliefs at issues na importante sa akin.” I learned that I couldn’t “fight” every battle, but I would step forward for issues that mattered to me the most. 2. Opinions are not facts, but your opinions must be based on facts. Kaya scary ang false news. Not only do you get the wrong information, you also form a misinformed opinion. And opinions are persuasive—if it is based on false information, it is dangerous. I am sure my YSpeak opinion wasn’t always on point (jusko nung 21 ako, ang dami ko pang hindi alam) but I always did my best to prepare. In the context of social media, let us try not to react after reading just the headline—read the full story. If there is something we’re not sure about, read up on the issue or ask someone who might know. 3. There aren’t just “two sides” to an issue, it is a spectrum, and you deserve to take time to figure out where you are on that spectrum. Dati sa YSpeak, laging may “two sides” na nagde-debate, but we all knew that things were not black and white. Don’t pressure yourself that just because those closest to you stand *here* on this issue, that you should stand in that same spot too. Only you can decide where you are on that spectrum. 4. Keep on learning. Whether its learning the “other side” of an issue, or getting hurt by a negative comment about something you posted, there is always something to learn.
YSpeak first aired in 2003 and was a flagship show of Studio 23.