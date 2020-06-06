“‘Your opinion matters’: Bianca Gonzalez recounts learnings from hosting ‘YSpeak'”

Bianca Gonzalez on the debate show ‘YSpeak’ alongside Karen Davila and Ryan Agoncillo.

Bianca Gonzalez took a trip down memory lane and recounted her learnings from YSpeak, a youth-oriented debate show which she co-hosted many years ago.

“I remember being 21 years old, thinking, ‘How the hell am I supposed to share my opinion alongside Karen Davila and Ryan Agoncillo?? — then already an esteemed journalist and TV host respectively—and, ‘Who the hell is going to care what I have to say?’ As an ‘ate’ to the younger generation, allow me to share a few things I learned from my YSpeak journey,” Bianca posted.

In her post, the television host highlighted that “your opinion matters.”

She remarked, “I learned that I couldn’t ‘fight’ every battle, but I would step forward for issues that mattered to me the most.”

More to that, Bianca stressed that “opinions are not facts, but your opinions must be based on facts.”

She reminded everyone to read up on the issue or ask someone who might know if you are unsure of something.

Bianca also said that “there aren’t just ‘two sides’ to an issue, it is a spectrum, and you deserve to take time to figure out where you are on that spectrum.”

She said, “Don’t pressure yourself that just because those closest to you stand *here* on this issue, that you should stand in that same spot too. Only you can decide where you are on that spectrum.She reminded everyone to not pressure oneself to stand.”

Concluding her post, Bianca remarked to keep on learning.

“Whether its learning the ‘other side’ of an issue, or getting hurt by a negative comment about something you posted, there is always something to learn,” she said.

YSpeak first aired in 2003 and was a flagship show of Studio 23.