“‘You’re Still the One’ cover of Vivoree Esclito viewed more than 12 million times on YouTube”

Vivoree Esclito gains a new YouTube milestone.

Vivoree Esclito has achieved a new milestone on YouTube after her cover of Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One” amassed more than 12 million views as of this writing.

The video was only posted five months ago on her channel.

“I missed this! My first love. It’s been awhile since I last posted a song cover here on my YT channel. This song is also dedicated to family, especially to my mother, who’s been with me through thick and thin. The person who I, no matter what, always run to. I love you,” her vlog description read.

Netizens were all praises for Vivoree’s rendition of the hit song.

“Akala ko international singer na cover to, si Vivoree pala. Sobrang ganda nito men,” one netizen said.

“I love this cover. She’s a total package,” another netizen commented.

In January last year, Vivoree released a self-titled joint debut album with Hashtags member CK Kieron.