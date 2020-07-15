Yours & Owls Festival Announce 2021 Lineup

It feels like it’s been years since we’ve reported on a festival lineup from one of the big guns, but now we can as Wollongong’s Yours & Owls have unleashed their 2021 bill with an entirely (almost) Australian bill.

Headlined by the likes of pop guns Tones And I and NZ’s BENEE, the lineup also features What So Not, Lime Cordiale, DMA’s, Winston Surfshirt and more.

In addition, newcomers such as Jerome Farah, Cry Club, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers and more will also be gracing the event.

While Yours & Owls usually takes place in September, organisers recently revealed that the event had pushed back to January 2021 while the country waits out the coronavirus pandemic that has meant the cancellation of countless gigs and festivals throughout the year.

The festival is set to take place on Saturday, 23rd and Sunday, 24th January at Wollongong’s Stuart Park. Pre-sale for the event opens next Wednesday, with a general sale taking place from next Thursday.

Check out the full lineup and all important details below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

Yours & Owls 2021 Full Lineup

Tones And I

BENEE

Cosmo’s Midnight

DMA’S

Hayden James

Hockey Dad

Lime Cordiale

PNAU

Running Touch

What So Not

Winston Surfshirt

The Smith Street Band

Slowly Slowly

Children Collide

Stand Atlantic

The Vanns

Haiku Hands

B Wise

George Alice

No Money Enterprise

Adrian Eagle

Clowns

Phi11a

Yours Truly

Shining Bird

Wax Mustang

Greta Stanley

TOWNS

Jerome Farah

Cry Club

JK-47

Verge Collection

Private Function

Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers

Party Dozen

First Beige

Gauci

DREGG

Good Lekker

Homesick

The Grogans

Paradise Club

Adam Newling

BoomChild

Romero

Austen

DRAFTDAY

e4444e

A Place in Prague

Alice and The Bird

Angelo The Poet

Aodhan

Big Twisty and The Funk Nasty

Blackout Fun Club

Champion The Boy

Kitten Heel

LEFT SIDE FILTER

The Nice Folk

The M1

OK Hotel

Quite Like Pete

Slinky Red

Sloshpit

Solid Effort

Sunset Headrest

Tired Girl

UTI

Year6Disco

Yen Strange

DJ Plead

Jennifer Loveless

K2K

Body Promise

Randy Knuckles

Cove Sound System

Beachcomber

Bobinis

Saturday, 23rd – Sunday, 24th January

Stuart Park, Wollongong

Presale registration: here

General sale: here