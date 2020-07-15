Yours & Owls Festival Announce 2021 Lineup

It feels like it’s been years since we’ve reported on a festival lineup from one of the big guns, but now we can as Wollongong’s Yours & Owls have unleashed their 2021 bill with an entirely (almost) Australian bill.
Headlined by the likes of pop guns Tones And I and NZ’s BENEE, the lineup also features What So Not, Lime Cordiale, DMA’s, Winston Surfshirt and more.
In addition, newcomers such as Jerome Farah, Cry Club, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers and more will also be gracing the event.
While Yours & Owls usually takes place in September, organisers recently revealed that the event had pushed back to January 2021 while the country waits out the coronavirus pandemic that has meant the cancellation of countless gigs and festivals throughout the year.
The festival is set to take place on Saturday, 23rd and Sunday, 24th January at Wollongong’s Stuart Park. Pre-sale for the event opens next Wednesday, with a general sale taking place from next Thursday.
Check out the full lineup and all important details below.
Yours & Owls 2021 Full Lineup
Tones And I
BENEE
Cosmo’s Midnight
DMA’S
Hayden James
Hockey Dad
Lime Cordiale
PNAU
Running Touch
What So Not
Winston Surfshirt
The Smith Street Band
Slowly Slowly
Children Collide
Stand Atlantic
The Vanns
Haiku Hands
B Wise
George Alice
No Money Enterprise
Adrian Eagle
Clowns
Phi11a
Yours Truly
Shining Bird
Wax Mustang
Greta Stanley
TOWNS
Jerome Farah
Cry Club
JK-47
Verge Collection
Private Function
Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers
Party Dozen
First Beige
Gauci
DREGG
Good Lekker
Homesick
The Grogans
Paradise Club
Adam Newling
BoomChild
Romero
Austen
DRAFTDAY
e4444e
A Place in Prague
Alice and The Bird
Angelo The Poet
Aodhan
Big Twisty and The Funk Nasty
Blackout Fun Club
Champion The Boy
Kitten Heel
LEFT SIDE FILTER
The Nice Folk
The M1
OK Hotel
Quite Like Pete
Slinky Red
Sloshpit
Solid Effort
Sunset Headrest
Tired Girl
UTI
Year6Disco
Yen Strange
DJ Plead
Jennifer Loveless
K2K
Body Promise
Randy Knuckles
Cove Sound System
Beachcomber
Bobinis
Saturday, 23rd – Sunday, 24th January
Stuart Park, Wollongong
Presale registration: here
General sale: here