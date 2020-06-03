Yours & Owls Have Pushed This Year’s Festival To Summer 2021

Yours & Owls Festival organisers have announced they’re pushing the next edition of the annual Wollongong festival – which normally takes place during the October long weekend – back to summer 2021, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The festival will now take place between 23-24th January at its regular home of Stuart Park in Wollongong.

Organisers say they are pushing back the dates in order to maximise the possibility of the festival taking place amidst the current uncertainty due to the pandemic.

“We are conscious of the costs that come along with planning to attend our festival and the amount of organisation you all put in to come and spend the weekend with us. We want to ensure we plan the festival at a date that gives it the best chance of actually happening,” commented organisers in a press statement.

“With the current situation we are all in, we don’t feel in anyway confident that will be a possibility in early October.”

Organisers say the festival lineup is booked in, and will be dropping soon. Last year’s iteration boasted a lineup that included Amy Shark, Courtney Barnett, Golden Features, Hot Dub Time Machine and more.

Image: Ian Laidlaw