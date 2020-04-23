Yours & Owls Launch Home Delivery Alcohol Service To Benefit Local Artists

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 23, 2020

Trying to keep your fridge stocked with suds and support local artists during the coronavirus pandemic all at the same time?

The legends over at Yours & Owls (responsible for Wollongong’s annual Yours & Owls festival and venue La La La’s) have devised a solution with Owl Capone’s, a new same-day home alcohol delivery service to suburbs within the Illawarra area of New South Wales that will see 50% of profits raised going directly to a different local band each fortnight.

Offering a range of beer, wine, cider and spirits, there’ll be free merch items each fortnight from the featured artists, along with bonus items delivered for purchases over a certain amount (spend $150 and you’ll cop a free t-shirt from that week’s featured band, for instance).

Naturally, each feature band will be chosen from the Wollongong/Illawarra region. Kicking off the service as the first featured band will be Wollongong rockers TOTTY.

The band released debut EP Cut the Poppies in 2018 and haven’t slowed down since, touring with the likes of Skeggs, Slowly Slowly, Ruby Fields and Hockey Dad. They released latest single ‘Fairies’ back in February, and their second EP, Garden, is due out later this year.

Head here for more information and to order online.