Yours & Owls Reveal 2021 Set Times

Yours & Owls Festival is finally ready to make its grand return in just a few weeks, and now the event has revealed when exactly each act on their huge bill will be taking their (history-making) stages.
In case you missed it, this year’s lineup will, mostly, be performing across two revolving main stages. The two stages will revolve to hit each of the festival’s four zones, which are all self-contained with their own bars, food outlets and amenities.
However, each zone will also have their own ‘Rad’ stage, which will feature a slew of up-and-coming acts performing throughout the day. These ‘Rad’ stage lineups are unique to each zone, so you’ll have to choose your zone carefully.
Taking place across Saturday, 17th April and Sunday, 18th April, the festival’s lineup includes the likes of Tones And I, PNAU, What So Not, Lime Cordiale, Hayden James and more.
View all important details around Yours & Owls 2021, and the all-too-important set times, below.
Yours & Owls 2021 Full Lineup
Tones And I
Cosmo’s Midnight
DMA’S
Dope Lemon
Hayden James
Hockey Dad
Lime Cordiale
PNAU
Running Touch
What So Not
Winston Surfshirt
The Smith Street Band
Slowly Slowly
Children Collide
Stand Atlantic
The Vanns
Haiku Hands
B Wise
George Alice
No Money Enterprise
Adrian Eagle
Clowns
Phi11a
Yours Truly
Shining Bird
Nerve
Greta Stanley
TOWNS
Jerome Farah
Cry Club
JK-47
Verge Collection
Private Function
Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers
Party Dozen
First Beige
Gauci
DREGG
Good Lekker
Homesick
The Grogans
Paradise Club
Adam Newling
BoomChild
Romero
Austen
DRAFTDAY
e4444e
A Place in Prague
Alice and The Bird
Angelo The Poet
Aodhan
Big Twisty and The Funk Nasty
Blackout Fun Club
Champion The Boy
Kitten Heel
LEFT SIDE FILTER
The Nice Folk
The M1
OK Hotel
Quite Like Pete
Slinky Red
Sloshpit
Solid Effort
Sunset Headrest
Tired Girl
UTI
Year6Disco
Yen Strange
DJ Plead
Jennifer Loveless
K2K
Body Promise
Randy Knuckles
Cove Sound System
Beachcomber
Bobinis
Yours & Owls 2021
Saturday, 17th – Sunday, 18th April
Dalton Park, Wollongong
Tickets: Official Website