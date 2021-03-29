Yours & Owls Reveal 2021 Set Times

Yours & Owls Festival is finally ready to make its grand return in just a few weeks, and now the event has revealed when exactly each act on their huge bill will be taking their (history-making) stages.

In case you missed it, this year’s lineup will, mostly, be performing across two revolving main stages. The two stages will revolve to hit each of the festival’s four zones, which are all self-contained with their own bars, food outlets and amenities.

However, each zone will also have their own ‘Rad’ stage, which will feature a slew of up-and-coming acts performing throughout the day. These ‘Rad’ stage lineups are unique to each zone, so you’ll have to choose your zone carefully.

Taking place across Saturday, 17th April and Sunday, 18th April, the festival’s lineup includes the likes of Tones And I, PNAU, What So Not, Lime Cordiale, Hayden James and more.

View all important details around Yours & Owls 2021, and the all-too-important set times, below.

Yours & Owls 2021 Full Lineup

Tones And I

Cosmo’s Midnight

DMA’S

Dope Lemon

Hayden James

Hockey Dad

Lime Cordiale

PNAU

Running Touch

What So Not

Winston Surfshirt

The Smith Street Band

Slowly Slowly

Children Collide

Stand Atlantic

The Vanns

Haiku Hands

B Wise

George Alice

No Money Enterprise

Adrian Eagle

Clowns

Phi11a

Yours Truly

Shining Bird

Nerve

Greta Stanley

TOWNS

Jerome Farah

Cry Club

JK-47

Verge Collection

Private Function

Teen Jesus and The Jean Teasers

Party Dozen

First Beige

Gauci

DREGG

Good Lekker

Homesick

The Grogans

Paradise Club

Adam Newling

BoomChild

Romero

Austen

DRAFTDAY

e4444e

A Place in Prague

Alice and The Bird

Angelo The Poet

Aodhan

Big Twisty and The Funk Nasty

Blackout Fun Club

Champion The Boy

Kitten Heel

LEFT SIDE FILTER

The Nice Folk

The M1

OK Hotel

Quite Like Pete

Slinky Red

Sloshpit

Solid Effort

Sunset Headrest

Tired Girl

UTI

Year6Disco

Yen Strange

DJ Plead

Jennifer Loveless

K2K

Body Promise

Randy Knuckles

Cove Sound System

Beachcomber

Bobinis

Yours & Owls 2021

Saturday, 17th – Sunday, 18th April

Dalton Park, Wollongong

Tickets: Official Website