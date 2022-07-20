Yours Truly Announce ‘Is This What I Look Like?’ Acoustic Tour

Sydney pop-punk quartet Yours Truly have announced a of dates for their upcoming acoustic tour. The tour dates follow on from the release of their new EP, is this what i look like?, on Friday, 15th July.

The intimate tour will see Yours Truly performing cuts from their acclaimed discography in a rare, stripped-back format. The group will begin their tour in Melbourne at The Wesley Anne on 4th August, before visiting Sydney’s Chippendale Hotel and Lefty’s in Brisbane in the following days.

Yours Truly – ‘Careless Kind’

[embedded content]

“We couldn’t wait any longer to play some shows for our Australian friends and being home has made us miss you all so much,” the band said in a statement. “We’re playing three super small and intimate acoustic shows to celebrate the release of is this what i look like? before we play full band shows at the end of the year. Hope to see you there.”

The release of is this what i look like? served as the first collection of material from Yours Truly since their debut album, Self Care, in 2020.

The group were originally set to perform a number of national tour dates in early 2022, but were forced to cancel their upcoming dates due to ongoing COVID restrictions. These postponed dates will now take place in November and December.

Yours Truly – is this what i look like? Acoustic Tour

With special guests Grenade Jumper

Thursday, 4th August – The Wesley Anne, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, 6th August – Chippendale Hotel, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, 7th August – Lefty’s, Brisbane, QLD

Tickets on sale now.

