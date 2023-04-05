Yours Truly Part Ways With Guitarist And Drummer, “Couldn’t Be More Excited” For What Comes Next

Sydney pop-punk luminaries Yours Truly‘s lineup has split in half, following the departure of founding guitarist Lachlan Cronin and drummer Bradley Cronan.

In a social media post announcing the pair’s exit, remaining members Mikaila Delgado and Teddie Winder-Haron thanked their former bandmates, adding that they “couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead for all of us”.

“Mikaila and Teddie have decided to move forward and continue Yours Truly”

“Hello. We’re here to let you know that Lachlan and Brad have decided their time with Yours Truly has come to an end,” the band’s statement begins.

“Looking back we achieved a lot and wanted to thank them for their time and contribution to the band. We wish them the best with their futures.”

Their post continues: “Mikaila and Teddie have decided to move forward and continue Yours Truly, and couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead for all of us.”

The band already have already booked in a number of Aussie shows for 2023, including a slot at Slowly Slowly’s new Melbourne mini-festival in June, along with two shows for UNIFY Gathering’s new Off The Record series in Wollongong and Adelaide.

They’ve also got a brand new song tearing up the airwaves, with Mikaila featuring on fellow Sydney act RedHook’s EDM-inflected heavy breakup anthem ‘Imposter’.

