You’s Jenna Ortega Has Been Acting For Almost Half Her Life Already
The second season of You features mostly a new cast, as creepy leading man Joe moves to Los Angeles and starts the cycle of obsession all over again. One of the new main cast members is Jenna Ortega, who plays Ellie, a tough teenager in LA — and she’s definitely someone you’ve seen before. Although Ortega is only 17, she’s been acting since she was 9, with plenty of guest spots on TV and, eventually, some major roles. Maybe you recognize her as the young Jane from Jane the Virgin, or you might recognize her voice from one of Disney’s most popular current animated shows.
You is just the latest major role for Ortega, and there are more on the horizon. She’s signed on for another go-round with Netflix, this time in the upcoming horror comedy The Babysitter 2. After that, she’s set to appear in the family comedy Yes Day, co-starring with Links”>Jennifer Garner and Édgar Ramírez. Keep reading to see all of Ortega’s major roles to date!