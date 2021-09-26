Youth innovators bag ₱200,000, trophy

Students from Cavite Science Integrated School, Ramon Teves Pastor Memorial-Dumaguete Science High School, and Science and Technology Education Center-Cebu Senior High School were declared winners of the Youth Innovation Prize (YIP) in the 4th imake.wemake competition organized by the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DoST-SEI) in collaboration with the Gokongwei Brothers Foundation (GBF).

The winners received ₱200,000 cash prize per team and a trophy.

“The students showcased their brilliance and creativity, much more made impressive by the fact that they were able to create, innovate, and collaborate despite the pandemic,” DoST Secretary Fortunato “Boy” de la Peña said.

Cavite Science Integrated School’s Jimuel Clarence Malimban, John Kenneth Sanchez, and Aira Gayle Pugeda created ABSCISSA, an Arduino-Based Smart Contactless Interface Integrated with Syndromic Surveillance and Alert System for Fomite-Mediated Transmission Mitigation, a hands-free computer interface that also doubles as a warning device that monitors the health of its users. It uses a computer-enabled camera to interpret users’ movements to potentially control everything from house appliances to automated teller machines (ATMs). It could also monitor the user’s vital signs and send an alert to authorities if it senses anything out of the ordinary.

Meanwhile, Ericka Elaine Diputado, Anjeli Merecido, and Shauna Tifora from Ramon Teves Pastor Memorial-Dumaguete Science High School came up with Project WWW: A Multifunctional Waste-Water Web for Agrobotics, a unique wastewater management system that uses live plants to filter out harmful chemicals in water that would otherwise be flushed down the drain.

The Science and Technology Education Center – Cebu Senior High School’s winning entry by Johann Emir Margallo, Kate Ashley Liao, and Ron Marc Cañete featured a smart assistant that helps visually-impaired users to know what’s around them and to read nearby signs and text, called Project BlindSpot: Arduino-Based Object Distance Measurement, Identification and Optical Character Recognition Using YOLO Algorithm. The head-mounted device not only alerts the user of the presence of obstacles but also indicates the distance of these objects. The system can also identify and read-aloud text in the environment, such as on street signs and billboards.

Dozens of entries were submitted to the imake.wemake competition and were judged by a team of veteran engineers from the country’s top universities.



Malimban and Sanchez from Cavite Science Integrated School and Merecido of Ramon Teves Pastor Memorial-Dumaguete Science High School were also awarded the GBF Young Scientist Award. Each awardee will receive a GBF STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Scholarship for Excellence amounting to ₱85,000 per academic year for them to pursue a STEM course of their choice at any of the country’s colleges or universities.

“We hope that these initiatives help ensure a pool of quality STEM professionals who can contribute to the Philippines’ national development in the future,” said GBF Executive Director Grace Colet.

The imake.wemake: create. innovate. collaborate. competition was first held in 2016 with around 200 promising idea pitches received since then. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the conduct of the competition and the awarding ceremony this year were all held through a virtual event.