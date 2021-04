CAMP VICENTE LIM, Calamba City: The president of the Sangguniang Kabataan in Laguna was gunned down in the town of Lumban on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Renzo Matienzo, 26, a resident of Cosme St of Barangay Maytalang 1.

Initial investigation said the unidentified assailant entered the victim’s bedroom, shot him several times and fled after.

Capt. Jose Marie Pena, Lumban police chief, said the gunman was now the target of a hot pursuit operation.