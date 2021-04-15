Youth Square curated the art of living experience with artists for virtual ‘Creative+ Arts Day Camp 2021’

HONG KONG, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Organised by Hong Kong Arts Development Council and curated with Youth Square, ‘Creative+ Arts Day Camp 2021’ has been successfully held from 2 to 6 April this year again with enthusiastic response that over 600 students from ‘The Arts Ambassadors-in-School Scheme’ have shared the joy of arts together. Workshops of ‘Creative+ Arts Camp 2021’ have been conducted via webinar again, allowed students to learn how arts and five senses relate to the environment at home in order to lead students to the world of arts through interesting arts activities.

With the theme of ‘Life is Arts’ this year, ‘Creative+ Arts Day Camp 2021’ has invited four arts organisations from different fields including ‘Toolbox Percussion’, a percussion band, ‘Ting Art Studio’, a diversified arts studio, ‘Hong Kong Five Senses Education Experimental Theatre’, a sensory immersive theatre for infants and ‘Edwin’s Castle Ltd’, a relaxing sand painting and arts workshop, to design four experimental online workshops. Using the surroundings and objects in our daily lives to do some experiments and activities, tutors in the four arts organisations have taught students to learn arts through the five senses. To motivate students’ interests in arts, students were encouraged to bring in their creativity to create a unique work of arts during the workshops.

Youth Square has been providing a relaxed, reliable and safe environment for youth to explore every possibility of their potentials. Adopting the guiding principles of 6G model (Groom, Grow, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back) continuously, we hope to nurture the interest of youth in arts by providing arts education through ‘Creative+ Arts Day Camp 2021’ as well as share the joy of arts creativity with students who joined a series of diversified and excited arts experience at home.

Brian, the tutor from ‘Toolbox Percussion’ led students to experience the sound art in the ‘Discover Arts: Daily Orchestra’ workshop. “The workshop can inspire students to listen and observe their surroundings more. Students can learn to create the sound art through different methods in the workshop, to compile their unique music and sounds by learning how to feel the sound frequency in music in their daily life.”

In the ‘Acrylic Paint’ workshop, Mediha, the workshop tutor taught students how to draw different textures, patterns and effects to create their own art works through observations. “Students can learn to use inconspicuous items to draw their own paintings.” Mediha said.

Edwin, the tutor of ‘The World of Sand Painting’ workshop, guided students to appreciate sand painting and learn some sand painting skills. Students can also create their own sand paintings. “The workshop gave the opportunity for students to find inspiration in arts and gain new experience through learning arts they have never come into contact befor.” said Edwin.

Gemini, the tutor of ‘Hong Kong Five Senses Theatre’ taught students to express their feelings by touching different objects in the ‘Sensation and Creation’ workshop. Students are encouraged to improvise one-man shows to tell their stories. Gemini expressed, “Through interacting with inconspicuous items in a new way, students can learn how to create their own artworks by using different objects, in order to increase their awareness of surroundings and encourage them to observe, discover and create.”

Arts Ambassadors-in-School Scheme

The Hong Kong Arts Development Council introduced the Arts Ambassadors-in-School Scheme in 2008. It invites local primary, secondary and special schools to nominate students with artistic talents and a flair for the arts to be the arts ambassadors for their schools. Arts ambassadors are encouraged to take part in various arts activities to demonstrate their artistic talents and to share the joy of artistic creation in order to live out the cooperative spirit of “Live in Art, Thrive in Sharing”.

Youth Square

The Youth Square, which came into full operation in 2010, is a youth development project of the Home Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR Government, with an aim to be the hub of diversified youth development activities for youth to develop their potential. Youth Square facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, multi-function areas and the Y Loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square has been conducting events under three themes, include “Music & Dance”, “Arts & Culture” and “Community Engagement”.

Youth Square is located in Chai Wan and is managed and operated by New World Facilities Management Company Limited on a non-profit basis.

6G model is Youth Square’s guiding principle. 6G refers to Groom, Grow, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back. Official website: http://www.youthsquare.hk

