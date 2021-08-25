Youth Square first organises ‘Chur!’ Experience

HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — ‘Chur’ is the buzzword popular among the local young generation describing hasty, rush and time-pressed, it is a reflection of Hong Kong people’s demand for high efficiency in everything they do. Everyone, be him/her a salary earner or student, has a tendency of ‘chur’ every moment, the rapid tempo and pressure thus arise have gradually become a normal part of our daily life. In view of this, Youth Square will hold a ‘Chur!’ Experience in September to arouse public awareness of mental well-being and positive thinking.



The activity includes two parts. Part one will be held at Y Studio from 5 to 13 September and part two will be held at Y Platform from 16 to 28 September. The activity has invited a number of young artists to participate in the exhibition planning and artwork curation. Inspired by everyday life of the modern urbans, the artworks are created based on young artists’ reflections of what they observed from trivial casual conversations, psychological changes of urban people, conversations deep in one’s heart and the pressure from daily life in an attempt to arouse attention of all to both important and unimportant stories which take place in our city. Stay tuned to Youth Square’s website and social media (i.e. Facebook, Instagram) to learn more about the artworks and artist profiles.

In addition to the artwork exhibition, participants can also relax and release stress through participating different zones and workshops in ‘Chur!’ Experience. Virtual Reality (VR) experience zone and interactive games can also be found in the venue, allowing participants to appreciate artworks and learn relaxation techniques at the same time.

Youth Square has been providing a relaxed, reliable and safe environment for youth to explore every possibility of their potentials. Youth Square has been supporting the development of young artists and providing opportunities for them to unleash their creativity. Through participating ‘Chur!’ Experience, we hope visitors can transform their emotions from their hectic and stressful lives into positive energy and readjust their pace of life. Whether you are an art lover or an individual who cares about mental well-being, don’t miss it.

‘Chur!’ Experience details:

How to participate: All are welcome to make advance online registration, walk-in registration will be served also.

Online registration: From now on, interested parties can make advance reservation online via event link, prior to participate in the event.

Event link: https://www.youthsquare.hk/play/ChurExperience

Workshop registration: https://www.youthsquare.hk/play/ChurExperienceWorkshops

Language: Cantonese

Admission fee: Free

Part One:

Date: 5 to 13 September 2021

Time: From 12nn to 9pm

Venue: Y Studio, 2/F, Youth Square (Exit A, Chai Wan MTR Station)

Part Two:

Date: 16 to 28 September 2021

Time: From 12nn to 9pm

Venue: Y Platform, Youth Square (Exit A, Chai Wan MTR Station)

Youth Square

The Youth Square, which came into full operation in 2010, is a youth development project of the Home Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR Government, with an aim to be the hub of diversified youth development activities for youth to develop their potential. Youth Square facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, multi-function areas and the Y Loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square has been conducting events under three themes, include “Music & Dance”, “Arts & Culture” and “Community Engagement”.

Youth Square is located in Chai Wan and is managed and operated by New World Facilities Management Company Limited on a non-profit basis.

6G model is Youth Square’s guiding principle. 6G refers to Groom, Grow, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back. Official website: http://www.youthsquare.hk

Y Loft

Y Loft is conveniently located, 3-minute walk from Chai Wan MTR Station. The 148-room Y Loft is located in Youth Square’s Main Block and Hostel Block. Room selection includes Twin, Twin Room with Balcony, Triple, House of Six, Duplex and Accessible Rooms. Accessible Rooms, with widened corridor and more space, are designed to deliver the same comfort and peace of mind to visitors with disabilities.

New World Facilities Management Company Limited

New World Facilities Management Company Limited is a non-profit making company and a subsidiary of New World Development Company Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 00017.HK). Embracing the mission of youth development and supporting youth to contribute to society, we strive to develop Youth Square as the platform for youth to exchange knowledge and experience and to develop and discover their potential.

Appendix: Workshops of ‘Chur!’ Experience

Terrarium Workshop Date: 5 September 2021 (Sun) 12 September 2021 (Sun) Time: 3pm – 4:30pm Venue: Room 607, 6/F, Youth Square Dance Studio, 6/F, Youth Square Introduction: With the use of sandy clay to create a personalised ecological bonsai, participants will learn to build a micro-ecosystem, enjoy a leisurely and happy art experience, as well as planting skills during the workshop. Users only need to spend little time watering, some of the plants are even equipped with micro eco-system that do not need to be taken care of. The end-products could be placed at home or office, adding some greenery into daily lives for stress releasing. Registration deadline： 1 September 2021 8 September 2021 Etegami Workshop Date: 11 September 2021 (Saturday) Time: 3pm – 5pm Venue: Room 606, 6/F, Youth Square Introduction: Etegami (えてがみ) is a form of Japanese traditional folk art. It combined watercolour painting and calligraphy, applying both text and graphics on postcards or bookmarks to help express their thoughts or blessing to the loved ones, so as to draw closer the relationship between the painters, recipients and the painted objects. There are no limitations in terms of themes, one could make use of his/her infinite creativity and imaginations and it does not matter whether the end-product is beautiful. Enjoying the process could definitely bring a comforting effect. Registration deadline： 8 September 2021

Sand Painting Workshop Date: 18 September 2021 (Saturday) Time: 3pm – 4:30pm Venue: Room 606, 6/F, Youth Square Introduction: Sand painting is a traditional and nature-friendly art, no paint nor special tools are needed. Before the creation of sand painting light boxes, the sand painting can be even done on the ground! ‘CHUR!’ Experience has specially organised sand painting workshop to introduce the art to the public, letting them to create their unique style of sand painting. Participants can also generate ideas and release emotion through the process of creation. It would be a great method to get rid of stress, so don’t miss the chance! Registration deadline： 8 September 2021