Youth Square held first “YS School Cultural Festival” Three activities led the way for the youth to unleash talent and energy

HONG KONG, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Youth Square’s finale festival “YS School Cultural Festival“ was launched on 17 December. With “Gathering of Dreams in N-Dimensions” as the theme, “YS School Cultural Festival” is the first multi-dimensional cultural event hosted by Youth Square and a youth-centric program inviting young people to unleash their potential and talent in vibrant ways. Youths can exchange their love for two-dimensional (2D) art with others while demonstrating their talent and energy in the three-dimensional (3D) world of real life. The four core activities include “Shoot! POP Figurine,” “Doujin Fan Fest”, “Ani-com Fantasy”, and “Style’Mov Camp”.

“Shoot! POP Figurine” features six 1.5M tall eye-catching figurines. The adorable and distinctive features attracted visitors to take selfies. The basketball and basketball machines specially designed by pop artists fuse pop culture and art, attracting a queue of basketball enthusiasts to check them out. Six local artists were present at workshops and sharing sessions to communicate with youngsters face-to-face. In addition, Hong Kong basketball players Cheuk Ting and So Yi Chun; sports program host, Ho Chun Yin and team members of “WELL DUNK!”, the Public Estate Basketball League organised by InspiringHK Sports Foundation Limited, were invited to the event as well. The two basketball players shared their basketball experiences and advice on striking a balance between basketball training and study to maximize one’s prospects in basketball. After the basketball skills demonstration, Cheuk Ting and So Yi Chun invited young players to participate in the “POP! Basketball Skills Challenge”.

A number of Japanese-style idol groups from Hong Kong, as well as cosplayers and performance lovers, appeared on the “Doujin Zone Stage” during the “Doujin Fan Fest”. Their performances and dynamic interactions with their fellow audience and performers heated up the entire Y Studio. The audience was impressed by their stage performances with contagious spirit and creativity. With kindred spirits exchanging ideas and inspirations, the “Doujin Cultural Market” became a place for communication for youngsters. A variety of handmade popular idols and cosplay accessories demonstrated exceptional creativity. University students were invited to be the stallholders to foster their entrepreneurial spirit as well. Youth Square provided a platform for cosplayers to come together, with their highly-realised characters or casual but cute costumes. A youthful vibe was spread throughout Youth Square, attracting people with similar interests to stop by and share with each other. “Doujin Fan Fest” also featured a “Cosplay Prop Making Workshop” where attendees could enjoy the fun of creating their own costumes.

Located on 5/F and 6/F, “Ani-com Fantasy” created an all-rounded Instagrammable area where popular anime scenes from “SPY X FAMILY”, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” and Hong Kong comics “The Ravages of Time”, became reality. It allowed youth to transform into popular ani-com characters and travel from the 3D reality to the 2D anime world of their fantasies.

Through “YS School Cultural Festival“, youths are encouraged to live out their passion and chase their dreams. Other than expressing their enthusiasm for art and culture by participating in cosplay, cultural market, exhibition, and street dance, youths can also showcase their talent on stage. Through talks and workshops, youth were enriched with a better understanding of the art and culture industry and prepared for their future career development. “Style’Mov Camp”, a two-day communication and experience camp, invited professional street dancing instructors and street dancers to share their expertise. B-boy Think, the seeded player of Hong Kong Breakdancing Team for 2024 Paris Olympics, with two street dance tutors, Frankie Chan and Jose Urbano had attended the closing sharing session. Through the sharing, participants not only experienced various dance genres, but also got the chance to connect and exchange with other young dancers. Individuals who want to pursue their dreams in the dancing industry were able to get advice on career planning and creative expression.

“YS School Cultural Festival” invites Hong Kong youth to break the boundaries and magnify the power of youth and dreams!

Youth Square “YS School Cultural Festival” event details:

Date: 17 December 2022 (Sat) to 16 January 2023 (Mon)

Location: Youth Square (near Exit A, Chai Wan MTR Station)

Admission: All are welcome, please visit Youth Square’s website and social media for details

“Shoot! POP Figurine”

This unique exhibition space is put together by six local MixSport+ Figurine art units with international exhibiting experience. In addition to their illustrations, six 1.5M tall figurines, basketballs and basketball machines designed especially for YS School Cultural Festival are debuted to the public.

Date: 17 December 2022 (Sat) to 16 January 2023 (Mon)

Time: 11am – 7pm

*Extended opening hour on 17 and 18 December from 10am to 8pm

Location: Y Platform, 1/F , public area, 5/F & 6/F

Ani-com Fantasy

Ani-com carnival is sweeping Youth Square! There is a number of popular anime-themed Instagrammable spots including “SPY X FAMILY”, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” and Hong Kong comic “The Ravages of Time”. With innovative technology, participants can transform themselves into popular anime characters, and travel from the 3D reality to the 2D anime world of their fantasies.

Date: 17 December 2022 (Sat) to 16 January 2023 (Mon)

Time: 12nn – 8pm

Location: Public area, 5/F & 6/F

Please download high resolution photos here.

