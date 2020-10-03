Youth Square launches ‘ReStart!’ programme and invite public to watch eight movies for free

HONG KONG, Oct. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Since the current pandemic has begun to recede, venues for hire, Multi-purpose Area and the meeting zone on the 5/F and 6/F in Youth Square have been reopened starting from 1 October. To mark the re-opening, Youth Square is launching ‘ReStart!’ programme to release eight selected movies for public to watch free-of-charge from 10 to 17 October.

The eight movies cover a wide range of themes including “The Upside”, “Extreme Job”, “Hichki”, “Begin Again”, “The Confidence Man JP: The Movie”, “She Remembers, He Forgets”, “Swimming With Men” and “Doraemon the Movie: Nobita’s Chronicle of the Moon Exploration”.

Interested parties simply register online and get an e-ticket upon successful registration. Act now and tickets are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Event link: https://www.youthsquare.hk/play/ReStartMovieCollection

Movie Details: https://bit.ly/2Ek6eZT

In addition, Youth Square will also hold an exhibition of ‘ReStart!’ programme at Y Platform to showcase a series of anti-epidemic activities and efforts conducted during the pandemic.

In view of the latest situation of COVID-19, Youth Square has adopted a series of measures to ensure proper social distancing can be observed and capacity of venues will be limited to half of the original capacity. Besides, body temperature taking is required before guests enter the premises while hand sanitising dispensers are provided.

Youth Square

The Youth Square, which came into full operation in 2010, is a youth development project of the Home Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR Government, with an aim to be the hub of diversified youth development activities for youth to develop their potential. Youth Square facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, multi-function areas and the Y Loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square has been conducting events under three themes, include “Music & Dance”, “Arts & Culture” and “Community Engagement”. Approaching the 10-year mark, Youth Square has been holding over 11,000 youth events and served for more than 5 million participants. In addition, Y Loft has been providing accommodations for local and overseas youths from more than 80 countries or regions, who participated in various exchange programmes in Hong Kong. Youth Square is located in Chai Wan and is managed and operated by New World Facilities Management Company Limited on a non-profit basis.

6G model is Youth Square’s guiding principle. 6G refers to Groom, Grow, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back. Official website: http://www.youthsquare.hk

Y Loft

Y Loft is conveniently located, 3-minute walk from Chai Wan MTR Station. The 148-room Y Loft is located in Youth Square’s Main Block and Hostel Block. Room selection includes Twin, Twin Room with Balcony, Triple, House of Six, Duplex and Accessible Rooms. Accessible Rooms, with widened corridor and more space, are designed to deliver the same comfort and peace of mind to visitors with disabilities.

New World Facilities Management Company Limited

New World Facilities Management Company Limited is a non-profit making company and a subsidiary of New World Development Company Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 00017.HK). Embracing the mission of youth development and supporting youth to contribute to society, we strive to develop Youth Square as the platform for youth to exchange knowledge and experience and to develop and discover their potential.

