‘Youth Square Online Reading Week’: Reviving the joy of reading

HONG KONG, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The more we read, the more enlightened we become!

Together with Youth Square, Youth Square Book Crossing Festival marks its 10th year with the theme of ‘Revive the Joy of Reading’, and launches ‘Youth Square Online Reading Week’ to promote the reading culture and share the joy of reading with youth through interactive book sharing sessions.



Youth Square launches ‘Youth Square Online Reading Week’ in October to encourage youth re-enter the world of literature.

‘Human Library’

‘Human Library’ will be the first session to kick off the ‘Youth Square Online Reading Week’. From 5 to 9 October, we have invited four young post-90s and post-00s writers and a local publisher of hand-bound mini books to share their personal selection of must-read books and the process of becoming writers. Guest speakers include Ms Leung Lee Chi, a novelist who obtained various literary awards, Ms Eva Wong, a TV host of RTHK’s reading programme, Ms Carmen Lau, a writer and illustrator, Mr Lo Wai Lok, a budding writer and Ms Wong Tin Ying (“Tiana”), a local publisher of hand-bound mini books and founder of ‘eggwich’.

Public are welcome to check out videos of ‘Human Library’ on Youth Square YouTube, Facebook and Instagram starting from 5 October.

‘Writers Talk’

‘Writers Talk’, a special highlight of ‘Youth Square Online Reading Week’, will also be held from 10 to 11 October. We are thrilled to have two heavy-weighted guests to participate in ‘Writers Talk’ this time, they are Dr Benjamin Au Yeung (“Ben Sir”), a Hong Kong Cantonese linguist and Mr Lok Chi Hou (“Sixtycents“), the Founder and CEO of Manner Culture Limited who will share their reading experience in a relaxed way through webinar.

With limited quota, act now.

Human Library :

Date: 5 – 9 October 2020 (Monday to Friday)

Time: 6pm

5 – (Monday to Friday) Channel: Youth Square YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/YouthSquare)

Youth Square YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/YouthSquare) Writers: Ms Leung Lee Chi , Ms Eva Wong , Ms Carmen Lau and Mr Lo Wai Lok

Ms , Ms , Ms and Mr Lo Wai Lok A local publisher of hand-bound mini books & Founder of ‘eggwich’: Ms Wong Tin Ying (“Tiana”)

Writers Talk:

Date: 10 – 11 October 2020 (Saturday & Sunday)

Time: 3pm

10 – (Saturday & Sunday) Channel: Webinar (Zoom)

Webinar (Zoom) Writers: Dr Benjamin Au Yeung (“Ben Sir”) and Mr Lok Chi Hou (“ Sixtycents “)

Dr (“Ben Sir”) and Mr Lok Chi Hou (“ “) Registration Link: https://bit.ly/3mJtfqu

‘Youth Square Online Reading Week’ – Introduction of writers and schedule: https://bit.ly/36xfs0v

Please download high resolution photos here.

Youth Square

The Youth Square, which came into full operation in 2010, is a youth development project of the Home Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR Government, with an aim to be the hub of diversified youth development activities for youth to develop their potential. Youth Square facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, multi-function areas and the Y Loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square has been conducting events under three themes, include “Music & Dance”, “Arts & Culture” and “Community Engagement”. Approaching the 10-year mark, Youth Square has been holding over 11,000 youth events and served for more than 5 million participants. In addition, Y Loft has been providing accommodations for local and overseas youths from more than 80 countries or regions, who participated in various exchange programmes in Hong Kong. Youth Square is located in Chai Wan and is managed and operated by New World Facilities Management Company Limited on a non-profit basis.

6G model is Youth Square’s guiding principle. 6G refers to Groom, Grow, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back. Official website: http://www.youthsquare.hk

Y Loft

Y Loft is conveniently located, 3-minute walk from Chai Wan MTR Station. The 148-room Y Loft is located in Youth Square’s Main Block and Hostel Block. Room selection includes Twin, Twin Room with Balcony, Triple, House of Six, Duplex and Accessible Rooms. Accessible Rooms, with widened corridor and more space, are designed to deliver the same comfort and peace of mind to visitors with disabilities.

New World Facilities Management Company Limited

New World Facilities Management Company Limited is a non-profit making company and a subsidiary of New World Development Company Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 00017.HK). Embracing the mission of youth development and supporting youth to contribute to society, we strive to develop Youth Square as the platform for youth to exchange knowledge and experience and to develop and discover their potential.

Media Enquiries:

Ms Nancy Fung

Youth Square – Corporate Communication

Tel.: (852) 3721 8801

Email: corpcomm@youthsquare.hk

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20201005/2939380-1?lang=0