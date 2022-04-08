Youth Square ‘YS Career Experience Programme’ provides diversified experience to embrace the trend of ‘Slasher’

HONG KONG, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ‘One job, one lifetime’ may not be the choice for millennials. Instead, ‘slasher’ careers are on the rise, youth tend to explore multiple interests from multiple fields while advancing one’s career. To catch up with this trend, Youth Square ‘YS Career Experience Programme’ goes the slasher way this year. ‘Be a Slasher!’ is the theme of this year’s programme, by having diversified work experience, not only are interns able to develop multiple skills and interests in one department, but also receive on-the-job training across various departments.



‘YS Career Experience Programme’ is now open for applications until 10 April. Under the six-week career experience, interns are able to gain working experience in different departments from June to July, including Y Loft, Facilities Management Department and Operations Department etc., to experience and perform a whole spectrum of tasks and projects. Leveraging on the venues and hostel at Youth Square, interns will actively participate in daily tasks of various departments while gaining understanding on industries such as venue management, hostel management and marketing through cross-function projects. The programme enables interns to identify multiple skills and interests that help them to explore diversified career paths.

Youth Square has been providing a relaxed, reliable and safe environment for youth to explore every possibility of their potentials. Through organising internship programme every year, Youth Square hopes the opportunities of career experience would help youth to develop their career plans by identifying their key skills and interests, matching qualities to a potential job field and building up confidence.

YS Career Experience Programme 2022:

Recruitment period: From now until 10 April 2022 (Sunday)

Interview period: May 2022

Internship period: From 20 June to 31 July 2022 (Total 6 weeks)

Details & Apply: https://www.youthsquare.hk/join_us

Online briefing session: Two briefing sessions will be held online on 22 April, to provide an introduction of Youth Square and the programme. Applicants are required to make advance registration and attend one of the briefing sessions.

Date of online briefing session: 22 April 2022 (Friday)

1st session: 10am – 11am

2nd session: 3pm – 4pm

Format: Zoom Webinar

Language: Cantonese

Youth Square

The Youth Square, which came into full operation in 2010, is a youth development project of the Home Affairs Bureau of the HKSAR Government, with an aim to be the hub of diversified youth development activities for youth to develop their potential. Youth Square facilities include the 643-seat Y Theatre, Y Studio, multi-function areas and the Y Loft which has 148 guest rooms. Youth Square has been conducting events under three themes, include “Music & Dance”, “Arts & Culture” and “Community Engagement”. Youth Square is located in Chai Wan and is managed and operated by New World Facilities Management Company Limited on a non-profit basis.

6G model is Youth Square’s guiding principle. 6G refers to Groom, Grow, Glow, Green, Global Vision and Give Back. Official website: http://www.youthsquare.hk

Y Loft

Y Loft is conveniently located, 3-minute walk from Chai Wan MTR Station. The 148-room Y Loft is located in Youth Square’s Main Block and Hostel Block. Room selection includes Twin, Twin Room with Balcony, Triple, House of Six, Duplex and Accessible Rooms. Accessible Rooms, with widened corridor and more space, are designed to deliver the same comfort and peace of mind to visitors with disabilities.