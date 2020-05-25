Youth With You Finale Ready to Hit Off, BLACKPINK LISA Hot in Special Collaborative Show

BEIJING, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Youth With You just officially aired its Collaborative Performance. Leading contestants partnered up with Youth Producers’ Representative KUN, the show’s Mentor Squad, and winners from IDOL PRODUCER to deliver stunning new hits, capturing the fascination of audience worldwide.

As the show’s Dance Mentor, BLACKPINK LISA picked “I’m Not Yours” by Jolin Tsai and Namie Amuro for her Collaborative Performance with the aspiring starlets competing to debut. For this Girl Power classic that once captivated Asia, LISA wore an exquisite black tutu, her long curls flirting with tulle to effuse mysterious allure. Emanating the inspirational “I am my own girl” attitude, the video got dubbed a “YouTube Overloader” by avid fans, racking up impressive stats.



Youth With You LISA’s Collaborative Performance

The trainees also won wide praise. XIN Liu experimented with a long hair look, her powerful stage presence shining through feminine charms. Crowd-beloved Esther Yu finally fulfilled her dream of dancing with her idol and improved to match. LISA even warmheartedly sent air purifiers and neck pillows to help her team prepare.

For the much-awaited Collab Stage, KUN chose to present a brand new original song: “Lover”. The unique design of having water flowing on stage is fresh and eye-catching. Many praised that this staged piece can already match the quality of professional music videos.

Vocal Mentor Ella remixed her “Good Night Song” with “YES! OK!” for a warm tear-jerker that duly exhibited the vocal talents of her team.

Rap Mentor JONY J and X Mentor Silence presented their signature works, “No Need to Guess” and “Never Give Up”, with new energy contributed by the girls. Contestant Shaking even added original rap lyrics to “Never Give Up”, sending her sentiments echoing on social media.

Surprisingly, former NINEPERCENT members THEO, BOOGIE, and LilGhost also joined the star-studded CollabStage line-up. For this first reunion since their disbandment, they re-interpreted the IDOL PRODUCER finale song “It’s OK”, cranking up nostalgia to the max.

The curtains have dropped on the Youth With You Collaborative Performance. Next, the world will witness the dazzling debut of its top trainees. On the Finale Night of May 30, which 9 contestants will get voted into the new girls group? All eyes are on their debut performance. Get excited!

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200525/2812406-1?lang=0