IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Southern California based supplement brand Youtheory® is expanding its global beauty line with a new and improved Collagen Liquid in a ready-to-drink, single serve packet, now available at Costco Japan . This liquid is designed for beauty conscious consumers who want to maintain their daily routine during their fast-paced, busy lifestyle. The ready to drink formula contains 5,000 mg of collagen per serving, 18 amino acids and comes in a delicious, low sugar, natural berry flavor.



Youtheory® Collagen Liquid Expands Beauty On-The-Go Product in Japan

“Our liquid collagen is quickly becoming a favorite in the U.S and internationally. After our success in Canada, we are excited to bring our new Youtheory Collagen Liquid to Japan,” said Darren Rude, Founder. “We are so proud of the growth of Youtheory. Watching our collagen products grow from California all the way to Japan is something we never thought possible.”

Youtheory® Collagen Liquid is designed to help counteract age-related collagen loss. With 5,000 mg of uniquely soluble and highly absorbable collagen peptides, Verisol® Collagen Peptides and Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides, this great-tasting liquid formula provides the building blocks to support healthy aging and a more youthful appearance.

Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body and helps give structure to skin, hair, and nails. As people age, the body’s natural ability to produce collagen lessens over time which leads to visible signs of aging.

For more information visit https://youtheory.com/ .

About Youtheory

Youtheory® is a Southern California-based lifestyle brand on a mission to inspire wellness in all™. The youtheory line of health, beauty and wellness supplements is made with the highest quality ingredients and raw materials, and manufactured in the USA using best in class, GMP certified manufacturing practices. From the farms to the retail shelf, youtheory is committed to purity, potency, and traceability of every product made. Youtheory is part of the Jamieson Wellness portfolio of natural health brands. Learn more at https://youtheory.com . Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Contact: pr@youtheory.com



Youtheory® Collagen Liquid Expands Beauty On-The-Go Product in Japan

Photo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1986285/92040_V0_Liquid_Berry_30ct_CTN_JP_Front.jpg?p=medium600

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1986284/92040_V0_Liquid_Berry_30ct_PKT_JP_Front_Back.jpg