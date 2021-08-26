YouTrip Perks offers greater savings of up to 15% when spending with Taobao, Amazon, iHerb, Lazada and many more165943-149737_YouTrip_Logo_Purple.jpg.jpeg

<!–View this article in .txt format–>

Singaporeans can save with super deals from 30 popular local and international merchants including Taobao, Amazon SG, iHerb, Lazada, Nike and Klook

Users can now stack even more savings on overseas purchases, in addition to enjoying the best exchange rates offered by the debit card

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 August 2021 – YouTrip, Singapore’s leading multi-currency wallet, is giving Singaporeans more value when they spend by introducing YouTrip Perks, a one-stop platform to discover the best deals and promos from their favourite local and international brands.

In this rollout, the company has partnered 30 merchants spanning e-commerce marketplaces, beauty, fashion, travel, streaming services, food and beverage as well as health and wellness to offer exclusive discounts and cashbacks to users when shopping with them online and in-store.

“At YouTrip, we’re always looking for ways to give our users the most cost-effective way to pay – from promising the best exchange rates when transacting in multi-currency, and now sealing the best deals for them on YouTrip Perks,” said Jeremy Lim, Country Manager, YouTrip Singapore.

He added, “this is also timely as Singaporeans prepare their shopping carts for the year-end shopping season, and the in-store discounts relevant for those heading out during the easing of measures. This is only the start, and Singaporeans can look forward to more deals from online shopping options and local retail brands in the months to come.”

Slash your spendings with YouTrip Perks

The merchants featured in YouTrip Perks are also a reflection of Singaporeans’ current lifestyles and their well-loved merchants at home and abroad.

Stack rebates when shopping internationally. Singaporeans love their foreign brands, and the numbers show it, with YouTrip registering a close to double growth in online overseas purchases among Singaporeans in the past 12 months[1]. To give users more of what they love, YouTrip Perks has brought on board top international shopping sites[2] iHerb to offer 15% off health products beginning today, as well as discounts on Taobao purchases this September. Those stocking up on global beauty items and apparel can also start saving up to 25% when shopping from online skincare retailers Look Fantastic, Mankind as well as global streetwear label, HBX. More importantly, these rebates come on top of existing savings from the best exchange rates and no markups in over 150 currencies when checking out with the YouTrip card.

Local discounts for every lifestyle. YouTrip Perks also offers a diversity of local deals to suit any shopper. In time for the upcoming mega sale days, bargain hunters can already earn 2% in cashback on Lazada, and another 6% on Amazon SG next month. Likewise, fashion gurus get up to 30% off the latest pieces at Zalora; whereas locals embarking on a ‘Singapoliday’ will enjoy 10% off staycations with Booking.com, Agoda and Klook. Lastly, for those looking to further their fitness journey, stock up on health supplements from MyProtein at a discounted rate of 55%, and receive cashbacks when refreshing that activewear wardrobe at Nike and Adidas.

Ready to head out and about. As Singaporeans gradually return to the office, YouTrip Perks is shaving a few bucks off that much-needed cuppa at homegrown cafes The Lokal and Huggs Coffee, and giving diners a sweet end to their meal with discounted sweets at Ice Bar or drinks at craft beer bar Almost Famous.

“At YouTrip, we look at data to inform every step of our product development. By understanding our users’ purchase behaviour, we were able to select a list of merchants that they care about, and help them develop meaningful savings in their shopping journey,” said Jeremy.

The full list of merchants can be found on YouTrip Perks.

Make the best out of YouTrip Perks today

Visit YouTrip Perks, and enter the unique Y-number located on your YouTrip card to start accessing the list of deals. Click on the deals you’d like to redeem from that particular merchant and start shopping. When you’re ready, pay with your YouTrip card either in-store or on the merchant’s respective website. Discounts are either applied immediately upon payment in-store or online, applied after the promo-code is inserted, or in the form of cashback to your YouTrip wallet[3].

The YouTrip app can be downloaded on the Google Play Store (Android) or the App Store (iOS).