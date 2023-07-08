YouTube shuts down channels affiliated with Quiboloy

MANILA, Philippines — All YouTube channels affiliated with religious leader and alleged sex trafficker Apollo Quiboy have been terminated.
This termination came two weeks after Quiboloy’s channel was shut down by the video hosting website after finding out that it was in violation of the platform’s Community Guidelines.
In a statement on Friday, YouTube said Google, its parent company, is “committed to compliance with applicable United States sanction laws and enforces related policies under its Terms and Service.”
“After review and consistent with these policies, we terminated the Laban Kasama ang Bayan, Kingdom of Jesus Christ, and Sonshine Media Network International YouTube channels,” YouTube added.
But a quick YouTube search shows that new channels have already been created to replace the terminated ones. These two new channels include the broadcasting arm of Quiboloy — the SMNI News Official as well as Laban Kasama ang Bayan hosted by Lorraine Badoy and Franco Baranda.
Quiboloy, the televangelist who calls himself the “appointed Son of God,” has been declared one of the most wanted sex offenders by the US. In 2022, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation published a wanted notice, attributing his alleged offenses: conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, sex trafficking of children, and bulk cash smuggling.
Quiboloy’s SMNI News on YouTube shut down
