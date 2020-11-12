YouTube Was Down For A While Today And The Internet Almost Imploded

If you’ve been off the internet for longer than a few minutes today (what’s that like?), you might not be aware that YouTube was down for way too long.

While the website itself loaded, as did links, videos wouldn’t load for users (see: spinning circle of death) or would load and immediately give an error message.

YouTube were quick to jump on the problem, the cause of which remains unconfirmed.

“We’re so sorry for the interruption,” Team YouTube tweeted.

“This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us.”

While we’re not sure YouTube users were exactly patient, they did spend their downtime giving some A+ reactions.

View some of the best ones we found below.

Did I really just search up how to fix youtube in youtube ? #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/W24j9qXf3e — Editz On Stickz #OneOfAkind (@TubeEditz) November 12, 2020

YouTube watching me restart my phone 15 times knowing damn well it’s the problem #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/CCMbSqmj4b — made up in blue (@xplodeddiper) November 12, 2020

How everyone was looking at their screens when the videos didn’t load #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/hoKdrvS5Rn — Kyd (@kydsocrazy) November 12, 2020

how everyone lookin in bed rn#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/TKwNFl8iEI — Ja Morant Report (@Ja_Repport) November 12, 2020

how do I apologize to my router for hitting it #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/A0ImQqU7LS — hey (@heaventypagirl) November 12, 2020