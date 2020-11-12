YouTube Was Down For A While Today And The Internet Almost Imploded

Trending Now

If you’ve been off the internet for longer than a few minutes today (what’s that like?), you might not be aware that YouTube was down for way too long.

While the website itself loaded, as did links, videos wouldn’t load for users (see: spinning circle of death) or would load and immediately give an error message.

YouTube were quick to jump on the problem, the cause of which remains unconfirmed.

“We’re so sorry for the interruption,” Team YouTube tweeted.

“This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us.”

While we’re not sure YouTube users were exactly patient, they did spend their downtime giving some A+ reactions.

View some of the best ones we found below.

