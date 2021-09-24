Yulo wins gold, bronze in Japan

Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo bagged two medals at the 2021 All Japan Senior and Masters Gymnastics Championships on Thursday in Japan.

Yulo seized a gold medal in the floor exercise event with a score of 15.300, and a bronze in the vault event with a score of 15.000.

Yulo’s Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya shared Yulo’s triumph in social media, with a caption of “Revenge the Tokyo,” alluding to Yulo’s subpar performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 21-year-old Yulo is also set to join the 50th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships slated on October 18-24 in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Yulo ruled the floor exercise in the 2019 edition of the tournament held in Germany, and he is out to defend his crown.

After competing at the Tokyo Olympics, where he placed fourth in vault and 41st in his favorite floor exercise event, the 4-foot-11 Yulo has not returned to the Philippines yet as he opted to continue his training and studies in Japan.