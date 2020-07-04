“Yum or yikes? These celebrities try street food and exotic delicacies”

Watch this video compilation of some celebrities trying out street food and exotic meals.

Do you remember moments when celebrities tried street and exotic food? In a video posted by Stellar on their YouTube channel, they compiled a few celebrity reactions to some of these dishes.

First on the “Yum O Meter” was former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Fumiya Sankai who tried the Filipino street food Balot or duck embryo from the shell during his stay inside the PBB house. Fumiya kept shouting during his attempt to eat it and later told Big Brother, “I want to say sorry chicken, sorry duck.” Next was another former PBB housemate – Franki Russel who was calmer in her attempt to try Balot, even saying, “Sarap.” Later, she also tried Chicharon Bulaklak or pork mesentery, which she also liked.

Meanwhile, Ryan Bang and Jinho Bae, during a guest appearance on Gandang Gabi Vice, tried eating Ulo ng Manok. While Ryan seemed to have no problem eating it, Jinho was more reactive when he tasted it.

Karla Estrada, in an episode of Magandang Buhay, showed appreciation as she tried the nutritious Swaki or simply sea urchin.

Kris Aquino, in her former morning talk show Kris TV, experienced eating Isaw or chicken intestines, and Palakang Bukid. She described the Isaw as, “Okay lang. It’s not great but it’s not bad,” and the Palakang Bukid as something that tasted like chicken.

K-pop girl group MOMOLAND was also not spared and was asked to try Chicharon or pork rinds, which they said was really delicious.

Meanwhile, some celebrities tried other delicacies like Superworms or Chichaworms, and Uok or coconut worm. Watch their full reactions here:

