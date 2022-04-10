Yung Lean Collaborates With FKA twigs On New Single ‘Bliss’

Swedish cloud rap star Yung Lean has teamed up with UK pop experimentalist FKA twigs on his new single, ‘Bliss’. ‘Bliss’ appears on Yung Lean’s latest mixtape, Stardust.

Yung Lean and twigs both feature in the song’s official music video. Aidan Zamiri directed the clip, which you can watch below. Zamiri has previously worked with the likes of Rex Orange County and Sega Bodega. Zamiri also directed videos for twigs’ recent singles, ‘meta angel’, ‘ride the dragon’, ‘jealousy’ and ‘darjeeling’.

Stardust came out on Friday, 8th April. ‘Bliss’ opens the 12-song release, which also includes collaborations with Thaiboy Digital (on ‘Starz2theRainbow’), Ant Wan (on ‘Paradise Lost’), and Skrillex, Bladee and Ecco2k (on ‘SummerTime Blood’). Yung Lean has worked with Thaiboy Digital and Bladee on numerous occasions in the past.

Yung Lean is one of the more prolific musicians of his era. Since emerging in the early 2010s, the genre-bending Swedish performer has released several mixtapes, EPs and studio albums. In 2020, he released the Yung Lean album, Starz, and another album, Blodhundar & Lullabies, under his Jonatan Leandoer96 alias.

FKA twigs released the Caprisongs mixtape in January, 2022. Caprisongs guests include The Weeknd, Pa Salieu, Shygirl, Dystopia, Rema, Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith and Unknown T. The 17-song release was the follow-up to twigs’ 2019 album, Magdalene.

