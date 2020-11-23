YUNGBLUD Announces 2021 Australian Tour

Be still our beating Black Hearts Club hearts YUNGBLUD is headed back to Australia in 2021!

Australia’s favourite Yorkshire born singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist YUNGBLUD returns to Aussie stages this September for the Life On Mars Australian Tour’. Heading down under thanks to Secret Sounds, YUNGBLUD will own stages in Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Sydney, continuing his love affair with Australia.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

The All-Ages tour will see YUNGBLUD hit up his biggest Aussie headline venues yet, an indication that his ascent to superstardom in this country shows no signs of slowing down. Having cemented his place as a festival favourite from Byron Bay to the Apple Isl, tearing up stages at Splendour in the Grass, Spin-Off, Falls Festival and Tasmania’s Party in the Paddock (where he famously facilitated a covert marriage proposal from fan Hayley to Grace during his set) and sold-out three previous Aussie tours, ‘The Life On Mars Australian Tour’ promises to be yet another milestone for one of alternative music’s transcendent talents and he couldn’t be more hyped for the moment to arrive.

“I’m so excited to get back down there and see my Aussie fans! I’m sitting on a lot of pent up energy, emotion and passion so you all better prepare yourselves. I’ve had a year trapped in a room and my ADHD needs to have some gasoline put on it and set me on fire…let’s get it!”

The tour will come in support of YUNGBLUD’S new album Weird due to drop in December, arming YUNGBLUD with even more bangers to accompany the likes of his megahits ‘Cotton Candy’ and ‘Parents’.

Weird! will hit at a moment when YUNGBLUD is in serious demand, coming off the back of heavyweight collaborations including ’11 Minutes’ with Halsey and Travis Barker, ‘I Think I’m Okay’ with Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, ‘Original Me’ with Dan Reynolds (Imagine Dragons) and ‘Obey’ with Bring Me The Horizon.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

For a sneak preview of what’s to come in September 2021, tune into YUNGBLUD’s The Weird Time Of Life bespoke digital world tour at 8 pm AEDT on Monday 7 December.

Tickets for YUNGBLUD’S ‘LIFE ON MARS AUSTRALIAN TOUR‘ are on sale Friday 27 November.

Pre-order album Weird! here to access ticket pre-sale and album bundle pre-order. The first 50 fans to purchase tickets to each show of the Life On Mars Australian tour will receive an invite to a meet & greet party with YUNGBLUD.

2021 ‘Life on Mars’ Australian Tour

Thursday 2nd September

Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena

Saturday 4th September

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Sunday 5th September

Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Wednesday 8th September

Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

To purchase tickets to all tour dates visit secretsounds.com