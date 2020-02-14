Yungblud Has Confirmed When His New Album Is Coming

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 14, 2020

Yungblud has confirmed his long anticipated, second studio album will be released this August. Plus, we have a new single on the way.

Chatting with NME backstage at their awards show, Yungblud was questioned about his forthcoming release. On the follow up to his 2018 debut, 21st Century Liability he said, “There’s a song coming imminently and an album coming in August. I haven’t really said that to anyone.”

In conversation with Music Feeds at the end of last year, Yungblud confirmed a big collab was on the way for the start of this year.

“There is a mental [collaboration] coming at the start of next year. I can’t say who it is yet but he is such a visionary artist. So fucking sick and he is a bridge between hip hop and rock and roll.

“I’ll give you a clue, the first time that I heard about him and the first time that I saw that he was such a clear bridge between hip hop and rock n roll was in an Australian press outlet. The Aussies liked him.”

Yungblud earned himself an award for NME’s Best Video with his clip ‘Original Me’. He dedicated the award his fans saying, “This is fucking ours. This isn’t mine. I love you so fucking much man. This video is mental because we got crushed by cars which signify if you fucking get crushed in life, you get back fucking up, alright?”

The Doncaster musician also got to (rightfully) freak out over Robert Smith from The Cure.

“We chatted about life. He was just fucking like ‘nice to meet ya’ and I just replied ‘nice to meet you too, you’re kinda the reason I got into music’,” he said.

It looks like he still might not be okay.

my mum told robert smith i loved him last night … fml — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) February 13, 2020

Check out Yungblud’s ‘Original Me’ down below.