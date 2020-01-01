“Zac Efron shares update after getting sick in Papua New Guinea”

Zac Efron said that he is now back home to spend the holidays with his family.

Following the report of Australia’s Sunday Telegraph that he acquired a bacterial infection in Papua New Guinea, Zac Efron broke his silence and gave an update about his condition on social media.

The actor said on Instagram, “Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G.”

The Hollywood star was in Papua New Guinea to film a new show called Killing Zac Efron.

He also shared that he is already back home with his loved ones.

“I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!” he stated.