Zaldy Ampatuan to appeal Maguindanao massacre guilty verdict to CA

MANILA, Philippines – Like his brother, former Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Zaldy Ampatuan has expressed his intention to take his guilty verdict in the Maguindanao massacre case to the Court of Appeals.

He filed his notice of appeal containing his intent and request that records of the case be forwarded to the Court of Appeals.

The former governor is one of the 28 convicted as principals for murder. They were meted the penalty of reclusion perpetua without parole for 57 counts of murder, majority of which were ournalists.

He also has a pending motion asking for his immediate transfer to the New Bilbid Prison (NBP) infirmary due to health reasons.

The Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 will hear the case next week.

