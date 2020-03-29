Zambales confirms first COVID-19 death

ZAMBALES, Philippines —A patient under investigation (PUI) for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Castillejos town died two days before test results showed him being positive for the disease.

The 90-year-old man died on Friday after he was confined at the Allied Care Experts Medical Center-Baypointe Hospital in Subic Bay Freeport, said Castillejos Mayor Eleanor Dominguez.

The patient was listed as a PUI after showing symptoms of the virus such as fever, cough, colds, and difficulty in breathing. He was tested for COVID-19 on March 21.

He was the third COVID-19 case of the province and the first confirmed death linked to the coronavirus.

As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, the province has listed 143 PUIs and 5,347 persons under monitoring or PUMs for COVID-19.

