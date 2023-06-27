Zambales governor calls off river dredging project after villagers’ protest

SAN ANTONIO, Zambales — Gov. Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. said on Monday that he was suspending the dredging activities in Pamatawan River in Barangay San Miguel here following a protest from the residents.

During a public consultation, Ebdane tried to convince the villagers to allow the project, which he described as “backed by a proper study,” adding that the entire province would benefit from it.

But even after promising to help the affected communities with their livelihoods, the governor’s efforts to convince them were met with opposition.

According to the residents, the dredging project would permanently harm their source of livelihood, especially since most of them are fishermen.

“If you don’t want it, I will make it permanent that no one will dredge there. No one! Not even the next administration will be able to dredge,” Ebdane told the crowd.

He added: “Hinindian niyo ako, pasensyahan nalang (It’s lamentable that you are refusing me).”

Officials from the village and the municipality also welcomed the decision of the residents, but expressed their fear of flooding in the area.

“Our problem is the flooding here. So, we will now stand on our own feet because the governor, you know, gives us all that, but now we will see, and I hope that what we fear will not happen,” said Mayor Edzel Lonzanida.

Residents of San Miguel have held several protests since March after seeing at least two dredging vessels allegedly drawing black sand in the area. INQ

