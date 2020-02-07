Zambales woman in same flight as Chinese couple with coronavirus in hospital for tests, monitoring

IBA, Zambales—Local health officials on Friday (Feb. 7) confirmed that they are monitoring a 38-year-old woman who had a history of travel with the Chinese couple who had been the first two confirmed carriers of novel coronavirus (nCoV) in the Philippines.

The patient was passenger on the same flight as the Chinese couple took from Dumaguete City to Manila, said Noel Bueno, director of the provincial health office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bueno said the woman, who is considered as Patient Under Investigation or PUI, reached out to health workers on Thursday for quarantine and monitoring.

“For now, she is stable and not exhibiting pertinent symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty of breathing,” said Bueno.

FEATURED STORIES

The patient would be confined at the President Ramon Magsaysay Hospital until results of tests on her respiratory samples were released on Monday (Feb. 10.)

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ