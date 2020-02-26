Zambo cops seize P1M in meth from senior high school student

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Police arrested a senior high school student here in a buy-bust operation that yielded some P1 million worth of shabu, or crystal meth.

The student, Saima Salihuddin Aliuddin Salihuddin, also known as Imah, 18, was arrested late Tuesday (Feb. 25).

Maj. Edwin Duco, spokesperson of the Zamboanga City police, said Salihuddin was carrying four sachets of suspected crystal meth or shabu that weighed around 150 grams.

Authorities estimated the street value of the drug haul at P1,020,000.

Salihuddin, a native Sulu, has been a resident of Rio Hondo village where he also goes to school as Grade 11 student of the Islamic Institute of the Philippines.

Duco said the student will be charged with possession of illegal drugs and is currently under detention.

The buy-bust operation was spearheaded by Capt. Albin Cabayacruz, team leader of the Special Anti-Drug Unit of the Zamboanga City police.

