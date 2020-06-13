Zamboanga City COVID-19 watch: 185th patient becomes 5th fatality

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Zamboanga del Sur – A 42-year old man tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) hours after he expired in a hospital here Saturday afternoon.

He is the 185th confirmed COVID-19 case in the city and the fifth to succumb to the viral respiratory illness.

The fatality from Barangay Salaan here was admitted at the Mindanao Central Sanitarium on June 10 after he complained of loose bowel movement (LBM) and shortness of breath.

Sheila Covarrubias, information officer of the city’s Task Force COVID-19, said the man died of acute kidney injury secondary to severe dehydration on top of chronic kidney disease.

“This time, its a community transmission and he is the fifth COVID-19 mortality in the city,” Covarrubias said.

