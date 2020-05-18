Zamboanga councilor: 8 years for cyber libel

PAGADIAN CITY: A Zamboanga del Sur Sangguniang Bayan member was sentenced by the Regional Trial Court (RTC) to eight years of imprisonment “for the crime of cyberlibel,” it was learned here recently.

RTC Branch 12 Presiding Judge Gregorio dela Pena 3rd found the accused, Aurora municipal councilor Archie “Ching” Te Yongco “guilty beyond reasonable doubt for violation of Section 4 of Republic Act (RA) 10175 or the “Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.”

Former Aurora town mayor Emmanuel “Jojo”Palma 2nd filed the case through his lawyer Quirino Esguerra Jr. against Yongco for “a malicious post on the latter’s Facebook page on May 10, 2019, reportedly accusing the complainant of having reportedly committed murder at Barangay Bemposa.

The post was later deleted by Yongco, but Palma’s supporters had taken screen shots of the page, which served as evidence during the trial, even as the accused councilman issued an apology in another post, claiming “he wrote the first text out of anger… and deleted his account ‘Archie Yongco’ and replaced it with ‘Ching Yongco.’”

Palma, who consistently won in past elections for various positions since 2001, narrowly lost in the May 13, 2019 local derby, which his camp attributed to Yongco’s allegedly malicious and defamatory post that spread around Aurora town several days before the local elections.

During the trial, Esguerra presented six witnesses including Palma, who corroborated that the Archie Yongco Facebook account was owned by the accused councilor himself and “the Jojo mentioned in the post was Palma.”

Yongco vehemently denied owning the account “Archie Yongco,” also claiming that his Facebook account is “Ching Yongco, but the court construed that mere denial by the accused “was a very poor attempt to avoid the charges against him.”

Esguerra said the court was convinced that Yongco “is indeed the author of the post, which the court finds to be unquestionably defamatory and libelous under RA 10175.

Palma’s legal counsel bared that aside from imposing an 8-year jail term, the court also “ordered Yongco to pay the complainant P500,000 in moral damages and P100,000 lawyer’s fees plus P3,000 to the private prosecutor in court.”

ANTONIO P. RIMANDO