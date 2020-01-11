Zamboanga del Norte vice mayor, 2 others killed, 1 hurt in ambush

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines —The vice mayor of Baliguian, Zamboanga del Norte and two of his companions were killed when unidentified armed men ambushed their vehicle in Santa Maria, Siocon around 11:20 a.m. Saturday.

Major Edison Alviar, acting police chief of Siocon town, said Baliguian Vice Mayor Gani Ismale was with three escorts traveling to Baliguian town when they were waylaid at Sitio Barazon of Santa Maria village by at least five men armed with high-powered weapons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims were rushed to the Siocon District Hospital where three of them were pronounced dead, Alviar said.

Apart from Ismale, Alviar identified the other dead victims as Patrolman Godelito Corbita Bongcac of the Baliguian town police and Jaymalin Jalabi Tunggal.

FEATURED STORIES

Another companion of Ismale, identified as Abduladjid Ibno Bairula survived the attack.

According to witnesses, the suspects fled the scene towards Baliguian town on board a grey pickup truck.

Recovered from the crime scene are 49 spent shells of M16 rifle and a magazine with 18 live ammunition.

Edited by MUF

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ