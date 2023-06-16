Zamora: NCAP could help address rise of traffic violations in Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila Council president and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora on Friday backed calls to lift the suspension of the Non-Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP), believing it would help address traffic violations in the National Capital Region.

The NCAP was suspended by the Supreme Court through a temporary restraining order (TRO) in August last year.

Zamora, however, noted an increase in traffic violations after the suspension of NCAP, citing data from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) which showed that traffic violations jumped from 22,736 in September to 32,739 as of May, 2023.

“Am I saying that all of these are because of the suspension? Not really but again data will show that the number of violations (has) increased,” said Zamora in an interview with ANC.

“If you ask me, given the four years that I’ve been a mayor, we really cannot have traffic enforcers all over the city of San Juan, more so all over the entire Metro Manila. So having the NCAP really helps in deterring traffic violators from committing these traffic violations,” he added.

Zamora also cited a previous trip in Iceland, where he recalled drivers maintaining the speed limit even without other cars around due to the presence of CCTV cameras.

“So this is something NCAP can instill … and given the data from MMDA, you will see that there was indeed an increase in the number of violations during the suspension,” he said.

When asked on how the PH will address the lack of CCTV cameras in Metro Manila, as well as the inefficiency in monitoring cameras around the region, Zamora said that this is “subjective” to how respective local government units (LGUs) will implement NCAP.

He also added that one of provisions under the agreement with the service provider is the acquisition of high-tech cameras which will be spread out in key areas around Metro Manila.

“So the equipment is high-tech and is able to monitor violations, it really depends on how the LGU, or in this case how the MMDA will spread out cameras,” he explained.

According to Zamora, no LGU will spend for the implementation of NCAP, as the funding for CCTV cameras will be shouldered by the service provider under its Public-Private-Partnership with MMDA.

“Thus the service provider spends for everything and recoups it by getting a percentage of the fines that are collected,” said Zamora.

Zamora also reiterated that the fines for NCAP will be adjusted to synchronize with the recently-implemented single-ticketing system (STS), however, no discussion on how much the fines will be adjusted had so far been conducted.

“It must not be far from the existing STS rates; possibly, the Service Provider can add a convenience fee into the program but it must not be so far from the existing fines of the STS,” said Zamora.

“So this is something that could be discussed if and when the TRO is lifted,” he added.

Zamora’s pronouncements came after the MMDA on Thursday said it will file a motion before the Supreme Court to consider lifting the TRO on the implementation of NCAP, also citing the rise in traffic violations as its main driver.

