Zan Rowe to Make Way for Karen Leng on Double J’s ‘Mornings’

Beloved ABC radio host Zan Rowe has announced she’ll be stepping away from the Mornings slot on Double J for the rest of 2023, with Karen Leng poised to take over. The switch up will happen from next Monday, 3rd April.

Rowe won’t be drifting too far away from the flock: she’ll host Double J Mornings every Friday morning (which will involve the infamous DESKO segment and the Take 5 interview). You can also find Rowe on the podcast Bang On with Myf Warhurst – as well as the upcoming second season of the TV series ofTake 5, which is due to be aired later this year on ABC.

Take 5 Season 1 Official Trailer

[embedded content]

“I’m really excited about having some more time to bring you some new and big ideas on Double J + beyond,” Rowe wrote on Twitter. “I’ve been here with you on Mornings – 9am to midday – across triple j and Double J for 17 years (!). It’s always been my favourite time slot, and I feel honoured to have been its custodian for so long. Thank you to every one of you who’s been with me.”

Leng has been a stalwart of the j’s (triple and Double) for many years, having first appeared on triple j back in the ’90s (she was also involved in the iconic music program Recovery). Leng’s been on the Double J airwaves since it launched in 2014, and currently hosts the Curated show.

The second TV season of Take 5 was confirmed in November 2022, following a highly successful first season that featured Guy Pearce, Keith Urban, and Missy Higgins.

