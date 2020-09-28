“Zanjoe Marudo plays a totally different role in ‘Walang Hanggang Paalam’: ‘Exciting kasi first time ko na gagawin’”

‘Walang Hanggang Paalam’ actor Zanjoe Marudo reveals why he initially had doubts about shooting during a pandemic.

Currently playing the role of the confident and passionate businessman named Anton in the newest Dreamscape series Walang Hanggang Paalam , Zanjoe Marudo said he is excited for viewers to see him in a totally different kind of role.

“Marami talagang magsasangay sangay na mga character. Kahit ako nagugulat pag nababasa ko yung script. Ako dito si Anton, fiancé ni Celine na nag-aasikaso ng mga negosyo nung pamilya namin, yung hospital. Madami siyang isyu sa buhay, sa pamilya niya, sa mahal niya, kay Celine at siyempre kay Emman. Isa siya ditong insecure at seloso, may pagka-ganun yung character. Kaya exciting kasi first time ko na gagawin ng ganung character na medyo malayo sa mga dati kong ginawa,” he shared during the Walang Hanggang Paalam virtual mediacon last September 25.

Zanjoe said that he actually started working on the show along with Paulo Avelino even before the national lockdown. The entire production is currently doing locked-in taping in Zambales.

“Bago pa yung pandemic actually nakapag-shoot na kami. So nung dumating itong pandemic, nag-lockdown tayo, so hindi na natin alam kung matutuloy pa ba or hindi, tapos tumawag sila na mag-re-resume kami and kami yung mag-de-decide. Medyo nag-isip pa ako ng matagal. Binigyan pa kami ng option ng ABS-CBN kung tutuloy ba kami kahit delikado. Pinag-isipan ko. So nag antay ako ng sign. Nung nakita ko yung sign na nagpakita sa akin, ayun tinanggap ko na yung project,” he explained.

Walang Hanggang Paalam also stars Paulo Avelino, Angelica Panganiban, Arci Munoz, Jake Cuenca, JC Santos, Tonton Gutierrez, Lotlot de Leon, Ronnie Lazaro, McCoy De Leon, Mary Joy Apostol, Sherry Lara, Victor Silayan, Javi Benitez, and Cherry Pie Picache. The show is directed by Emmanuel Palo and Darnel Villaflor and produced by Dreamscape Entertainment.

Walang Hanggang Paalam premieres on Monday (September 28) at 9:20 PM on cable and satellite TV via Kapamilya Channel (SKYchannel 8 on SD and channel 167 on HD, Cablelink channel 8, G Sat Direct TV channel 22, and most cable operator- members under Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association).

Catch it on Kapamilya Online Live livestreaming daily on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) and on iwanttfc.com, and on The Filipino Channel.