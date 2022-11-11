Zaozhuang mutton soup prevails after “Start of Winter”

ZAOZHUANG, China, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A report from The Publicity Department of the CPC Zaozhuang Municipal Committee:

November 7th is the “Start of Winter” in China’s 24 solar terms, and there has always been a custom of drinking mutton soup in Zaozhuang, a city in northern China. Zaozhuang mutton soup, with white soup and tender meat, tasting savory and not greasy, is reputed as “the first soup in southern Shandong province”. Zaozhuang mutton soup has a long history. As early as the Spring and Autumn Period (770 BC-476 BC) and the Warring States Period (475 BC-221 BC), a senior official of the Yue Kingdom, named Fan Li, raised sheep in the Zaozhuang area to acquire wealth and benefit the local populace. Now, Zaozhuang mutton soup has already become a part of the local people’s life. Every winter and summer, the local people, even more so, want to have a bowl of delicious mutton soup. Let’s find it out through the video together.