Zarate urges House to hear ABS-CBN franchise renewal during break

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives can still tackle media giant ABS-CBN’s bid for franchise renewal even during the lower chamber’s break, Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate said Wednesday.

Zarate explained that under House rules, committees can conduct hearings outside its regular calendar as long as it has the approval of Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano.

“The committee will inform the Speaker na magko-conduct sila ng hearings [that they will conduct hearings] during the break then it has to be approved. Theoretically, pwede [they can conduct hearings],” Zarate told reporters.

“If possible, magkaroon ng hearing during the break para by May 4 [If possible, we could have hearings during the break so that by May 4], if we can have a decision to renew or not renew the franchise of ABS-CBN then it’s better for all the parties I think,” Zarate added when asked if he would recommend the conduct of hearings during the break.

The lower chamber will have its last session day on March 11 before it takes a break and resume on May 4.

Cayetano has earlier said that he would rather tackle the measures seeking the network’s franchise renewal continuously than have it cut by the lower chamber’s scheduled breaks.

“Hindi ito teleserye na magandang bitin. Kung maghi-hearing tayo ng dalawang linggo at kulang yang oras tapos magre-recess tayo. O kahit hindi mag-recess o during recess mag-hearing, hindi mo naman maidadala sa plenaryo, walang mangyayari,” Cayetano said.

(This is not a teleserye [television series] where it is good to have cliff-hangers. If we will hear this for two weeks and we do not have enough time and we will go on recess. Or even if we conduct hearings during recess and we cannot bring it to plenary, nothing happens.)

“Unlike teleserye na lamang ang network kapag maganda ending at medyo bitin, hinahanap-hanap mo yung season 2 e di ba? Pero dito sa Kongeso, in my experience, mas mabuti na inumpisahan natin, tapusin na natin,” he added.

(Unlike teleserye where the network benefits if the ending is hanging, you are waiting for the second season right? But here in Congress, in my exprerience, it is better to finish it once you start.)

Currently, there are 11 bills pending before the House committee on legislative franchises seeking to renew the franchise of ABS-CBN for another 25 years.

These are on top of resolutions seeking to extend the franchise of ABS-CBN while the Congress has yet to tackle the matter.

ABS-CBN’s franchise is set to lapse in May.

The House committee on legislative franchises has formally started the proceedings to tackle ABS-CBN’s bid for franchise renewal by asking stakeholders to submit their position papers.

However, the actual hearings may be done between May and August, according to the committee’s chairperson, Palawan Rep. Franz Alvarez.

