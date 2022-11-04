Zeal Asset Management won two Outstanding Achiever House Awards in Greater China Equity and Absolute Return, and one Best-In-Class House Award in Long/Short Equity in BENCHMARK Fund of the Year Awards 2021Zeal-Press-Release-Photo.jpg

Zeal Asset Management Limited (ZEAL) is an asset management firm established in 2009

ZEAL is a signatory to the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI)

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 4 November 2022 – ZEAL was awarded 1) Greater China Equity- OUTSTANDING ACHIEVER, House Awards, 2) Absolute Return – OUTSTANDING ACHIEVER, House Awards, and 3) Long/Short Equity – BEST-IN-CLASS, House Awards in BENCHMARK Fund of the Year Awards 2021, Hong Kong*. The awards recognize that ZEAL’s strategies have provided consistently strong risk-adjusted performance, relative to peers.

“We are honored to receive these recognitions from Benchmark, and it is a great encouragement to us, and especially to our Equity Investment team who have guided our Greater China portfolio for over ten years.” said Franco Ngan, Chief Executive Officer of ZEAL. “At Zeal, we apply the principles of value investing within the context of Greater China equities. Our investment team is focused on identifying and exploiting the investment opportunities arising from market inefficiencies through rigorous fundamental research.”

The House Awards recognize managers of various asset classes and strategies for delivering sustained, consistent outperformance on a risk-adjusted basis. Benchmark has received total of 330+ submissions in 2021 Benchmark Fund of the Year Awards.



