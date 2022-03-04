Zendure’s Power Station Earns ¥49M and a Good Design Award in Japan

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Zendure’s SuperBase Pro power station has raised over 49 million yen ($423,000 USD) on Makuake, one of Japan’s most popular crowdfunding sites. This is in addition to the $1.4M USD that the power station had earned from an earlier Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign.



The money the company raised wasn’t the only victory SuperBase Pro enjoyed in Japan. The new power station also received a Good Design Award, after Zendure entered the product on the basis of its industrial design, unique features, and green energy focus.

Deliveries from the Indiegogo campaign are already underway in the US, and backers will start to receive their orders soon.

SuperBase Pro 2000 is the US-based company’s latest power station, which features IoT and GPS hardware, offline UPS functionality, and an intelligent companion app with remote control and green energy tracking features. The power station has built-in industrial grade wheels and an extending handle for maximum portability, and can deliver up to 4,000W of surge power. SuperBase Pro can be recharged to 80% in just one hour, and fully charged in two hours. The power station was demoed at CES 2022 in Las Vegas at Zendure’s camping-themed booth.

As part of the company’s Spring Sale, SuperBase Pro is currently available on Indiegogo InDemand with limited-time promotional pricing. The sale ends on March 10th, when the price will increase.

Hot on the heels of the SuperBase Pro campaign, Zendure also launched Passport III, a new travel adapter, on Kickstarter. Passport III has proven to be very popular, having surpassed its fundraising goal in the first minute of the campaign. The campaign has raised $350,000 USD so far from over 5,000 backers. There are two weeks left in the campaign.

In addition, Zendure has released teasers hinting at other products coming out this year, including another power station. Very little specific information has been released about the product.

“All I can say is, when it comes to the new power station, we’re being very quiet about it right now,” said Zendure founder and CEO Bryan Liu.

Zendure is a portable power company with a focus on sustainable energy located in Silicon Valley in the United States and the Guangdong – Hong Kong – Macao Greater Bay Area in China. Since its establishment, Zendure has continuously launched innovative products, made rapid breakthroughs in the core technologies of energy storage and power supplies, and continues to bring pleasant surprises to the user experience. The company recently received a multi-million dollar series-A round of funding from a joint investment from Shanghai GP Capital and YOTRIO group.

