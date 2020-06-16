“Zephanie Dimaranan marks Moving Up Day”

Idol Philippines Grand Winner Zephanie Dimaranan marked a new milestone in her student life as she celebrated her moving up day.

Zephanie, who shared photos of herself wearing a blue toga on Instagram, expressed her gratitude to her teachers whom she said have been very supportive and considerate towards her.

She wrote: “To all of my teachers, especially to Ms. Merlene Alon, who have been so supportive and considerate, thank you so much for everything!”

The 17-year-old singer likewise thanked her friends and family for the help they have extended to her to help her cross the bridge to the next grade level.

Sharing a message to all her fellow students, she added: “Congratulations! This is a new chapter in our lives. Good luck to us. I will miss you all and hope to see you next school year!”

The young singer marked her Moving Up Day at the Alpha Angelicum Academy in Biñan, Laguna where she is currently studying.