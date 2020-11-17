Zepp Launches a Premium Partner in Wellness

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Zepp, a professional brand focused on digital health management, today hosted a live online streaming event to recap the Zepp E, as well as launch its latest wearable, the Zepp Z smartwatch. Inspired by classic watch design, the Zepp Z seamlessly combines traditional craftsmanship and high-quality materials to create an elegant premium smartwatch. The Zepp Z helps people take control of their physical and mental wellbeing, and improve their quality of life.



Zepp Z: A Brand New Icon with a Titanium Alloy Body

Premium design creates a modern classic

Made from a single piece of polished titanium alloy, the Zepp Z is incredibly lightweight and exceptionally strong, and the NTC nanotech coating makes it resistant to scratches. The smooth texture and luxury feel of the classic crown design, with an engraved dial and buttons, transforms control of your smartwatch into an intuitive seamless experience.

With an Always-On Display[1], the Zepp Z enables you to check the time at a glance, and the handy Health Key[2] lets you access your favorite health metrics instantly. The 326 ppi display vividly reproduces a 100% NTSC wide-color spectrum with an extraordinary level of detail.

An all-round wellness partner

The Zepp Z tracks your health markers 24/7 through advanced AI and biometric data technology[3]. Its BioTracker™ 2.0 PPG optical sensor monitors your heart rate[4] and also gives abnormally elevated heart rate alerts.

Your blood-oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ) level[5] is a useful health metric that the Zepp Z can measure from your wrist.

To help you easily understand your biometrics, the Zepp Z features the PAI™ Health Assessment System[6] converts your health data into an intuitive single value after processing heart rate, activity and other health metrics.

The Zepp Z can also monitor your sleep status through the deep, light and REM[7] sleep periods, as well as awake time and afternoon naps between 11am-6pm, and interprets the characteristics to provide a sleep quality score.

Using self-developed algorithms, the Zepp Z monitors your stress levels.

Your smart fitness companion and assistant

Real-time sports settings monitor your heart rate through most exercise, providing you notifications regarding exercise levels, stages, and the heart rate zones you’re in while working out[8]. And when you’re on the move and need some music, the Zepp Z lets you control your favorite tracks on your phone.

The Zepp Z can last for more than two weeks of typical daily use[9], and for more than 30 days[10] with only basic use.

When wearing the Zepp Z, you can use voice commands to interact with Alexa[11] on your mobile phone to control your smart home appliances, set alarms and timers, check the weather, and more. The built-in offline voice assistant[12] also supports 58 voice commands so you can interact with the Zepp Z and stay in control anytime and anywhere.

Zepp – with you every moment

The Zepp brand was founded in Silicon Valley in 2010 and quickly became the go-to brand for athletes looking to improve their performance. Now in 2020, Zepp begins a new chapter with health as its mission, powered by the belief in the role human-centered technology can play in self-improvement, and realizing the potential of the Internet of Things powered by AI. Zepp continuously develops new technologies, devices and apps to aid users with their personal health management.

The Zepp App itself is a platform for managing personal wellbeing and also connects sister-brand Amazfit, which offers a complementary line of branded smartwatches, bands, and wearables, with cloud services.

From 17th November 2020, the Zepp Z, with its lightweight premium-feel metal body, digital health capabilities, and easily customizable watch face will first be available at Zepp’s official website (www.zepp.com) at a starting price of USD 349.