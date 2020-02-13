Zero Covid-19 cases in Quezon but 12 still ‘under watch’

LUCENA CITY –– Health officials in Quezon province revealed that there were still 12 persons under monitoring (PUMs) as possible carriers of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Of the remaining 12 PUMs, at least 10 were still under home quarantine and close observation while the other two opted to be placed under self-quarantine outside of the province.

A public advisory released by the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) at 5 p.m. Wednesday showed that the province had 19 PUMs since the virus broke out last month.

The IPHO also said the seven PUMs were already cleared or have completed their mandatory 14 days home quarantine period. They all remained without any respiratory symptoms.

PUMs are those who have a history of recent travel to China, Macau, or Hong Kong “but showed any respiratory symptoms and were advised home quarantine.”

The advisory, which was signed by Dr. Grace Santiago, Quezon health officer, and Dr. Anneavbit Talan-De Luna, provincial medical coordinator, was posted on the Facebook page of the Quezon public information office.

The IPHO stressed that as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Quezon remained “negative” for COVID-19 cases.

The advisory reiterated that the five persons under investigation (PUI) tested negative based on the laboratory test results released on Tuesday.

The five had been discharged from the hospitals and sent home.

The PUIs are those who recently traveled to mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau who have consulted doctors due to coughs, cold, or fever.

