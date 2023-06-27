Zero-Waste and Food Security Solutions Take Centre Stage at MIFB 2023; New Partnership Inked to Reduce Hospitality Food Waste

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Malaysian International Food & Beverage Trade Fair (MIFB) will host a new edition of its trade talk show, The Knowledge Programme, to drive conversation and collective action towards strengthening regional food supply. The guest lineup features industry experts from the Malaysian Recycling Alliance Berhad (MAREA) and the Good Food Institute Asia Pacific.



The Knowledge Programme’s three thematic pillars – mitigating food security, creating zero-waste food landscapes, and fostering innovative F&B practices in Southeast Asia

With a robust agenda that includes precision agriculture, food waste management, Blockchain, and food tech, the programme will be held on-site at MIFB 2023 on 12-14 July 2023, at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

“As a go-between organisation that represents the F&B industry in sustainability conversations with wider stakeholders and the Malaysian government, MAREA is looking forward to actively participating in this year’s MIFB. We believe that through collective effort, we can create a greener and more sustainable future not only for the environment, but for the long-term health of the industry as well,” says Robert Benetello, CEO of MAREA.

Mirte Gosker, Managing Director of the Good Food Institute APAC, Asia’s leading alternative protein think tank shares: “Part of the Institute’s core values is to share knowledge freely. We look to bring our expertise in alternative protein solutions to the F&B regulators, stakeholders, and innovators in MIFB’s global network and ultimately contribute our research data to policy conversations about developing sustainable production practices across the board.”

Additionally, to reduce food wastage in the HORECA (hotels, restaurants, and cafes) market, MIFB is now also partnering with Malaysian procurement specialists Supplybunny and The Food Market Hub. Under this initiative, HORECA establishments can flexibly order goods in smaller quantities and pay via installment rather than upfront.

The trio is also extending an event-exclusive offer to businesses that sign up for the programme at MIFB 2023: zero interest on sign-ups and transactions for up to 30 days, as opposed to the conventional 2% interest. To find out more and and to sign up as a trade visitor, please visit mifb.com.my .

