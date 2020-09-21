Zhongchao Inc. Reports the First Half of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ: ZCMD) (“Zhongchao” or the “Company”), a healthcare services company offering patient management, online healthcare information, professional training and educational services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Key Financial Highlights for the First Half 2020 as compared to the First Half 2019

Revenues increased by 21.1% to $8.46 million for the first half of 2020, primarily due to increased contribution from the patient-aid projects launched in the fourth quarter of 2018 (the “Patient-Aid Projects”) as well as COVID-19 related online training courses.

Weiguang Yang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zhongchao, commented, “With revenues increasing by 21.1% to a record $8.46 million and operating income increasing by 49.2% to $1.88 million, our first half of 2020 financial results highlight continued strength in our businesses. Bucking the trend of economic standstill for an extended period time during the first half of the year triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw increasing orders from existing and new non-for-profit organizations (“NFP”) and pharmaceutical enterprises, particularly after our successful initial public offering (“IPO”). While our MDMOOC and Sunshine Health Forum platforms continued to expand with more courses and health information and attract more users, we also branched out our patient management team and officially launched Zhongxun as our third major line of business in July, positioning us for another leg of growth in the years to come. Looking ahead, we expect our strong order book to drive double-digit revenues growth in the second half of 2020.”

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Revenues

For the first half of 2020, revenues increased by $1.47million, or 21.1%, to $8.46 million from $6.99 million for the same period of last year. The increase in revenues was primarily due to increased contribution from the Patient-Aid Projects as well as COVID-19 related online training courses.

Cost of revenues

Cost of revenue increased by $0.60 million, or 27.0%, to $2.84 million for the first half of 2020 from $2.24 million for the same period of last year. The increase of cost of revenues was driven by increased revenues as well as increased labor costs for the Patient-Aid Projects business.

Gross profit

Gross profit increased by $0.87 million, or 18.3%, to $5.62 million for the first half of 2020 from $4.75 million for the same period of last year.

Gross margin decreased by 1.6 percentage points to 66.4% for the first half of 2020, compared to 68.0% for the same period of last year.

Operating expenses

Selling and marketing expenses decreased by $0.13 million, or 7.1%, to $1.73 million for the first half of 2020 from $1.86 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in selling and marketing expenses was mainly attributable to decreased advertising expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic and partially offset by increased payroll and welfare expenses. As a percentage of total revenues, selling and marketing expenses was 20.4% for the first half of 2020, compared to 26.6% for the same period of last year.

General and administrative expenses increased by $0.53 million, or 49.4%, to $1.61 million for the first half of 2020 from $1.08 million for the same period of last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly attributable to: 1) increased professional service fees of $0.25 million incurred for the IPO audit fees and road shows; 2) write-offs and provisions of $0.20 million for doubtful accounts; and 3) the increase of $0.06 million in payroll and welfare expenses. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses was 19.0% for the first half of 2020, compared to 15.4% for the same period of last year.

Research and development expenses decreased by $0.15 million, or 27.0%, to $0.40 million for the first half of 2020 from $0.55 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in research and development expenses was mainly attributable to decreased expenses paid related to a project completed before December 31, 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses was 4.8% for the first half of 2020, compared to 7.9% for the same period of last year.

Total operating expenses increased by $0.25 million, or 7.2%, to $3.74 million for the first half of 2020 from $3.49 million for the same period of last year. The increase in operating expenses was mainly attributable to increased general and administrative expenses and partially offset by decreased selling and marketing expenses, and research and development expenses.

Operating income

Income from operations increased by $0.62 million, or 49.2%, to $1.88 million for the first half of 2020 from $1.26 million for the same period of last year. The increase in income from operations was primarily driven by the increased gross profit and partially offset by the increased operating expenses.

Operating margin increased by 4.2 percentage points to 22.2% for the first half of 2020 from 18.0% for the same period of last year.

Interest and other income, net

Interest income decreased by $0.04 million, or 34.1%, to $0.08 million for the first half of 2020 from $0.12 million for the same period of last year.

Other income, primarily consisted of government subsidies, was $3,846 for the first half of 2020, compared to $0.54 million for the same period of last year.

Income before income taxes

Income before income taxes increased by $0.05 million, or 2.5%, to $1.96 million for the first half of 2020 from $1.91 million for the same period of last year. The increase in income before income taxes was primarily attributable to increased income from operations and partially offset by decreased interest and other income.

Income tax expenses increased by $0.32 million, or 153.7%, to $0.53 million for the first half of 2020 from $0.21 million for the same period of last year.

Net income and EPS

Net income decreased by $0.27 million, or 15.7%, to $1.44 million for the first half of 2020 from $1.71 million for the same period of last year. The decrease in net income was primarily due to decreased government subsidies and increased income tax expenses, which overrun the increase in income from operations.

Net margin decreased by 7.4 percentage points to 17.0% for the first half of 2020 from 24.5% for the same period of last year.

After deducting for non-controlling interests, net income attributable to the Company’s shareholders decreased by $0.27 million, or 15.7%, to $1.46 million for the first half of 2020 from $1.73 million for the same period of last year.

Earnings per share was $0.06 for the first half 2020, compared to $0.08 for the same period of last year. Weighted average number of shares was 23,913,351 for the first half of 2020, compared to 21,600,135 for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash, and cash equivalents of $16.71 million, compared to $7.83 million as of December 31, 2019. Accounts receivable were $8.38 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $5.08 million as of December 31, 2019. Working capital was $23.83 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $12.15 million as of December 31, 2019.

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.37 million for the first half of 2020, compared to $1.29 million for the same period of last year. Net cash used in investing activities was $0.14 million for the first half of 2020, compared to $0.10 million for the same period of last year. Net cash provided by financing activities was $11.50 million, resulting from the net proceeds from the Company’s IPO in February 2020, for the first half of 2020, compared to $nil for the same period of last year.

Business Highlights in 2020

In March, consummation of the Company’s initial public offering, raising gross proceeds of approximately $13.26 million (with exercise of over-allotment) before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

In March, launching coronavirus curriculum with over 60 courses covering a wide range of medical specialties including anesthesiology, surgery, oncology, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, infectious disease, respirology, critical medicine and psychiatry. The Curriculum includes both free online courses developed independently by the Company and customized courses developed through partnership/sponsorship with leading pharmaceutical companies and not-for-profit organizations, including Sanofi Pasteur, Fresenius Kabi, Johnson & Johnson, Lundbeck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Chinese Journal of Anesthesiology, Chinese Journal of Surgery, obgy.cn, China Association of Health Promotion and Education, and the Chinese Society of Psychiatry.

By end of March, Sunshine Health Forums, the Company’s online portal providing healthcare and wellness knowledge to the general public, hitting a major milestone with accumulative subscribers and click-throughs (since its launch in mid-2016) exceeding 5.1 million and 1.3 billion, respectively.

In April, launch of virtual seminar series (the “Virtual Seminar Series”) aiming to connect global healthcare professionals through knowledge and experience sharing in their fight against the COVID-19 (“coronavirus”) pandemic, jointly hosted by the Beijing Medical and Health Foundation.

In June, engagement with WentzMiller Global Services LLC to assist in distributing self-made online training and educational programs and recruiting medical experts in the U.S.

In July, official launch of its patient management services as its third major line of business (the “New Services”), in addition to MDMOOC and Sunshine Health Forums. The New Services incorporates our patient-aid projects that were launched from the fourth quarter of 2018 and also provides additional services for the patients with drug treatment. The New Services was branded as “Zhongxun” (众寻) and are carried out through the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Shanghai Zhongxun Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

In July, co-organizing a virtual panel session with the Chinese Association of Health Education and Promotion for the China -Russia-Near East Academic Dialogue on Gastroenterology.

In July, joining hands with China Health Promotion Association, the Liver Cancer Committee of Chinese Anti-Cancer Association, and 9 leading pharmaceutical companies, including Roche ( China ) Co., Ltd., Bayer ( China ) Limited, Eisai China Inc., Merck ( China ) Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., Innovent Biologics, Inc., Junshi Biosciences, Gilead Sciences Shanghai Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., and BeiGene, Ltd., to carry out a multi-year online education project on the diagnosis and treatment of primary liver cancer.

In August, the renewal of contract with Johnson & Johnson ( China ) Limited to continue to serve as J&J’s vendor and partner in China , extending the cooperation between the Company and J&J in medical research, medical training and education, and brand building since 2017.

In August, entering into partnership with the China Association of Health Promotion and Education on developing live interactive programs/courses to promote and implement the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease in China .

In August, offering advanced workshops on wound care and rehabilitation physicians which are part of the European Wound Management Association (“EWMA’) Curriculums on Wound Healing for Physicians and are exclusively licensed to the Company in China .

About Zhongchao Inc.

Incorporated in 2012 with headquarter offices in Shanghai and Beijing, China, Zhongchao Inc. is an online provider of healthcare information, professional training and educational services to healthcare professionals under its “MDMOOC” platform (www.mdmooc.org) and to the public under its “Sunshine Health Forums” platform (www.ygjkclass.com) in China. The Company also offers patient management services under its “Zhongxun” platform (www.zhongxun.online). More information about the Company can be found at its investor relations website at http://izcmd.com.

ZHONGCHAO INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Revenues $ 8,462,250 $ 6,987,623 Cost of revenues (2,840,759) (2,237,277) Gross Profit 5,621,491 4,750,346 Operating Expenses Selling and marketing expenses* (1,725,651) (1,857,902) General and administrative expenses* (1,611,364) (1,078,894) Research and development expenses (404,111) (553,282) Total Operating Expenses (3,741,126) (3,490,078) Income from Operations 1,880,365 1,260,268 Interest income, net 78,360 118,943 Other income, net 3,846 535,587 Income Before Income Taxes 1,962,571 1,914,798 Income tax expenses (522,479) (205,910) Net Income 1,440,092 1,708,888 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 18,232 21,641 Net Income Attributable to Zhongchao Inc.’s shareholders $ 1,458,324 $ 1,730,529 Other Comprehensive Loss Foreign currency translation adjustment (227,756) (2,947) Comprehensive Income 1,212,336 1,705,941 Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 18,232 21,641 Total comprehensive income attributable to Zhongchao Inc.’s

ZHONGCHAO INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (Expressed in U.S. dollar, except for the number of shares) June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,713,052 $ 7,832,552 Accounts receivable, net 8,376,993 5,078,419 Prepayments 671,774 325,496 Due from a related party 14,154 14,364 Other current assets 1,159,072 1,258,040 Total Current Assets 26,935,045 14,508,871 Property and equipment, net 1,931,093 1,889,973 Land use rights, net 350,467 366,409 Intangible assets, net 34,860 37,323 Right of use assets 282,891 245,982 Deferred tax assets 843,978 688,994 Total Assets $ 30,378,334 $ 17,737,552 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 227,466 $ 117,064 Advances from customers 11,550 73,961 Deferred government grants, current portion 318,467 323,192 Income tax payable 1,567,285 897,892 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 250,499 210,219 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 725,354 735,334 Total Current Liabilities 3,100,621 2,357,662 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 17,879 41,363 Total Liabilities 3,118,500 2,399,025 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Class A Ordinary Share (par value $0.0001 per share, 450,000,000

shares authorized; 19,417,423 and 16,102,420 shares issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)* 1,942 1,610 Class B Ordinary Share (par value $0.0001 per share, 50,000,000

shares authorized; 5,497,715 and 5,497,715 shares issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)* 550 550 Additional paid-in capital 22,753,494 12,044,855 Statutory reserve 415,813 415,813 Retained earnings 4,725,411 3,267,087 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (572,527) (344,771) Total Zhongchao Inc.’s Shareholders’ Equity 27,324,683 15,385,144 Noncontrolling interests (64,849) (46,617) Total Shareholders’ Equity 27,259,834 15,338,527 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 30,378,334 $ 17,737,552