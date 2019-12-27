“Zia Dantes is the newest face of a popular local clothing brand”
December 27, 2019 | Celebrity | No Comments|
Zia Dantes, the daughter of celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, is the newest endorser of a popular local clothing brand.
Zia Dantes, the daughter of celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, is the newest endorser of popular local clothing brand Bench.
On Instagram on Friday, founder Ben Chan introduced the four-year-old as the face of their newest cologne called Babylicious.
“Say hello to the newest and most Babylicious #BabyBench, Zia Dantes,” the caption read.
Both Marian and Dingdong have modeled for the homegrown retail brand in the past, and even appeared in its annual fashion shows.